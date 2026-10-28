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Brazil

Flavio Bolsonaro Flees to Miami

State of the Union: The failed Brazilian presidential candidate arrived in Florida Wednesday by way of Argentina.
BRAZIL-ELECTION-RUNOFF-CAMPAIGN
Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP via Getty Images
Jude Russo
Oct 28, 2026 4:40 PM
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Flavio Bolsonaro, a conservative politician who lost Sunday’s presidential election in Brazil to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arrived in Miami Wednesday according to multiple press outlets.

Bolsonaro departed Tuesday for Argentina and then Ecuador on his way to the U.S. He claimed Monday that authorities had forbidden him from traveling outside the country and requested he surrender his passport; while it is unclear whether he did, the Associated Press reported that he also has an Italian passport. 

Bolsonaro, a Trump ally, is under investigation by Brazil’s Supreme Court on charges of money-laundering, tax evasion, and corruption. His father, the former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year house arrest sentence after a 2022 coup attempt following his election loss.

Anonymous State Department sources told the New York Times that they planned to issue visas for Bolsonaro and his family.

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