Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Brazil

Bolsonaro’s Party Concedes Presidential Election Result

The right-wing candidate says he is still seeking to have the election voided.
Lula Da Silva Holds Last Rally Ahead Presidential Runoff
Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images
Jude Russo
Oct 27, 2026 11:30 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Flavio Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party on Monday conceded Brazil’s presidential election to the left-wing incumbent Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro himself said he still intended to pursue the annulment of Sunday’s election on the grounds of campaign abuses. 

Bolsonaro, whose father, the former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year house arrest sentence for a 2022 coup attempt, claimed Monday that Brazilian authorities had confiscated his passport and forbade him from leaving the country. Argentina denied rumors that Bolsonaro had fled there.

Lula’s shock victory, which prompted immediate accusations of voting irregularities, provoked a crash in Brazilian financial markets, which briefly suspended trading Monday after a 14 percent drop.

More like this

TAC Right Now: Netanyahu Fails to Provoke Iranian Attack Pre-Election, w/ Robert Wright

The American Conservative Today, 2:50 PM Eastern
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.

The Right-Wing Tide Reaches Brazil

Joseph Addington October 16, 2026
A President Flavio Bolsonaro would be friendly to Trump, but not a game-changer for American interests.

Trump Gives Brazil’s Bolsonaro a Boost

Ted Snider October 7, 2026
The administration has sought to influence elections in Latin America.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today