Bolsonaro’s Party Concedes Presidential Election Result

Flavio Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party on Monday conceded Brazil’s presidential election to the left-wing incumbent Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro himself said he still intended to pursue the annulment of Sunday’s election on the grounds of campaign abuses.

Bolsonaro, whose father, the former President Jair Bolsonaro, is serving a 27-year house arrest sentence for a 2022 coup attempt, claimed Monday that Brazilian authorities had confiscated his passport and forbade him from leaving the country. Argentina denied rumors that Bolsonaro had fled there.

Lula’s shock victory, which prompted immediate accusations of voting irregularities, provoked a crash in Brazilian financial markets, which briefly suspended trading Monday after a 14 percent drop.