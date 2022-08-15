At first, it might strike you as unbelievable that the Minneapolis school district and the local teachers union struck a deal that would fire white teachers before teachers of color in any staff reduction. The contract also calls for hiring POCs first if layoffs are rescinded. How could that even be legal? Well, as Eugene Volokh reports, it's double-plus not legal at all.

The most interesting thing about this is that it got approved at all -- and I'm not just talking about lawyers failing to do their jobs, either. Teachers must have agreed to this outrageous contract in which they will be fired on the basis of skin color. The school board saw no problem with it either. Wesley Yang gets the essential point:

Will be struck down by a court if someone sues. The consensus within progressive domains on behalf of blatant illegality is so strong that no one dares oppose it. All that DEI training was intended to condition people to accept such practices. It worked. https://t.co/Llt0h2IC0b — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 15, 2022

Exactly right: this is what "equity" means. Whenever you hear progressives, or people in progressive-dominated institutions (like public education), gassing on about the importance of "equity," what they really mean is "firing white people first, hiring white people last."

The amazing thing is that so many white people are so filled with self-hatred that they agree to policies like this. The DEI propaganda has demoralized so many, and taught them to hate themselves, and not to fight for their own interests, and the interests of their children. No American should ever be rewarded or punished based on the color of their skin. We used to believe that as a country, and work hard to make that belief a reality. Now the Left is setting America up to fracture along racial lines. It's teaching us to hate each other, and to feel entitled because of our skin color.

It's worth reminding y'all, from over on this side of the Atlantic, that this is how the European governing elites regard the migration issue. Out of their own monstrous self-loathing, and hatred for Western civilization, as well as their nitwit progressive ideals, they are creating conditions for a hellacious racial and religious war in the future. Just like their American counterparts on the DEI front, European elites -- Hungary's Viktor Orban a notable exception -- cannot imagine that they are wrong about any of this. They have convinced themselves that this is the path of virtue, and that to disagree with them, and to want to defend your own home (Europe) or fairness in the workplace (America) is racist.

These progressives need to be cold-cocked at the ballot box so hard that their teeth rattle. More and more Americans are surely waking up to the fact that the class that rules them hates them and wants to see them punished. DEI propaganda is designed to train about half the people in the country to think they are not worthy of just treatment, because of the color of their skin, and to train the other half to think that they are entitled to special treatment because of the color of theirs. This is not going to end well.