Fetterman Praises McCormick at RNC

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) made a surprise video appearance Wednesday night at the Republican National Committee midterm convention in Dallas.

In a prerecorded statement shared during the first night of the event, the Democratic senator introduced his in-state colleague, Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA), whom he called “the kind of senator who gets the job done.”

Speaking in front of the Mon Valley Works U.S. steel mill, Fetterman portrayed himself as a “a common-sense Democrat” who will “always stand with America.” The senior senator from Pennsylvania added that he is “always gonna reject the extremes and socialism and that anti-American way of life.”

In a statement released late on Wednesday night following his surprise appearance at the RNC, Fetterman rebutted speculation about whether he will change his party affiliation. He stated that he is “a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my own party” and promised to “still be the 51st vote that I ran on.”