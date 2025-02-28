fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Fed’s Favored Inflation Indicator Falls to Lowest Rate Since June

State of the Union: While the core PCE Index matched forecasted inflation for January.
Credit: Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Feb 28, 2025 12:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Inflation slowed in January to its lowest level since last summer, according to a key metric. However, inflation still remains above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent, and inflation has been above the target since February 2021.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index fell indicates that prices in January had risen by 2.5 percent over the previous 12-months, a decrease from 2.6 percent in December. 

The core CPE Index, the Fed’s favored gauge of inflation, fell to a seven month low in January, hitting 2.6 percent. This matched the forecasted inflation rate of 2.6 in January.

The personal savings rate similarly hit its highest rate since June, with Americans saving 4.6 percent of their incomes.

The Fed does not anticipate the inflation to fall to the 2 percent target until 2027.

More like this

JFK Assassination: The CIA Is Hiding Something Big

Kelley Beaucar Vlahos February 28, 2025
President Trump has the power to resolve a mystery that has devastated our belief and trust in the American system.

Is Trump More Reagan Than Reagan?

Jack Hunter February 28, 2025
MAGA might be finally doing what the conservative movement has promised for most of its existence.

The Long FreeCon

Joseph Addington February 27, 2025
If fusionists didn’t do anything wrong, why are they meeting on a weekday in the National Press Club ballroom?
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom