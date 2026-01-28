Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Federal Reserve Holds Rates Steady

State of the Union: It’s the first time the central bank has paused interest rate cuts since July.
Credit: Olivier Douliery/Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Jan 28, 2026 4:21 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Federal Reserve declined to cut the U.S. interest rate at the Wednesday meeting of its board of governors, keeping the benchmark at 3.5–3.75 percent. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted that the strong economy and stable levels of unemployment made further rate cuts unnecessary in the view of the board. Inflation also remains somewhat elevated, a circumstance lower interest rates could aggravate.

Two members of the board dissented and voted for a quarter-point cut, including Stephen Miran, who was appointed by President Donald Trump to fill a temporary vacancy on the board. The other dissenter, Christopher Waller, is on the shortlist of candidates to replace Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chair when his term expires in May of this year.

The decision comes as the central bank is embroiled in a controversy over its independence. The Trump administration is being sued for its dismissal of Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, a Biden appointee, after she was accused of committing mortgage fraud by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. (She denies the allegation.) Fed chair Jerome Powell is also being investigated by the Trump administration for alleged financial misconduct in the renovation of Federal Reserve buildings.

More like this

Trump’s Adaptability Is a Virtue, Not a Vice

W. James Antle III January 28, 2026
“Chickening out” is different from taking the money and running.

The Trump Administration’s NEH Agenda

Harrison Berger January 28, 2026
Having failed to dismantle the endowment, the administration is now seeing whether it can be used to promote its own ideological projects.

On Immigration, MAGA Needs Less Morality

Andrew Day January 27, 2026
To avoid political doom, the right should rethink Minneapolis.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today