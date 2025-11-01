Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Federal Judge: Admin Must Keep Food Stamps Coming Through Shutdown

The White House has announced that, despite the ruling, November SNAP benefits will be delayed.
Jude Russo
Nov 1, 2025 8:30 PM
Judge John McConnell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island ruled Friday that the Trump administration must use contingency funds to keep food benefit programs afloat during the government shutdown.

McConnell’s ruling paired with another Friday ruling. Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC, found that the administration’s withholding of emergency funding was “unlawful.”

Trump said in a Truth Social post that it would be his “HONOR” to keep the programs going, but any move required further direction from the courts.

The shutdown stretched into its 31st day Saturday.

