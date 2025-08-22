FBI Raids Home of John Bolton, Trump’s ex-NSA

The FBI raided the Maryland home of John Bolton, a former national security advisor from President Donald Trump’s first term, on Friday morning.

Agents entered the house at 7 a.m. and searched for classified documents as part of an investigation ordered by Kash Patel, the FBI director.

Minutes later, Patel wrote on X, “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.”

Bolton served as national security advisor from 2018 to 2019 and left the White House amid tensions with the president. In 2020 the Justice Department opened a criminal investigation into Bolton’s handling of classified information but closed the inquiry one year later under President Joe Biden.

A longtime foreign-policy hawk, Bolton has become a fierce critic of Trump and appears often in mainstream media. Patel, in a 2023 book, wrote that Bolton was part of the “Executive Branch Deep State.”