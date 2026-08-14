Farage Beats ‘Count Binface’ in Farcical UK Special Election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage regained his seat in Parliament on Friday after decisively defeating comedy candidate Count Binface in a special election. Farage had resigned his seat this July amid a parliamentary investigation into an undeclared £5 million (roughly $7 million) donation from a crypto billionaire. Farage has said he wanted to prove that he retains voters’ support by winning the seat back.

Farage contends that the donation, provided by Reform UK patron Christopher Harborne, was a personal gift intended to fund his ongoing security and not a political donation, rendering it exempt from normal reporting requirements. The matter was being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner until Farage resigned. The investigation will likely be revived and could force Farage into a second special election.

Britain’s other major parties declined to field candidates to oppose Farage in Friday’s election, dismissing the race as a political stunt. Instead, Farage faced a crowded field of 34 candidates that included fringe contenders. Farage won 63.3 percent of the vote, while Count Binface—a character played by the comedian Jonathan Harvey in a silver costume and trash-can helmet—finished second with 26.9 percent.