Rupert Lowe Is Holding Britain’s Right Hostage

Rupert Lowe, the Restore Britain leader who is much applauded among sections of the American right, has just offered to lay down his arms and end the civil war on the British right. Or so he would have us believe.

In a 12-minute video directed to Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage, Lowe invited his ex-boss to come together, provided his former colleagues accepted a seemingly reasonable-sounding series of policy demands on immigration, demographic change, criminal justice, economic self-sufficiency, and the composition of a future government. What Lowe refused to spell out, however, was exactly what Restore would do in return.

Would the party completely dissolve, folding itself back into the warm Faragean embrace? Would it just stand down candidates in 2029, but stay around as a fallback option for those of the rightist persuasion in future? Does Restore want an electoral pact perhaps, picking out certain seats in which to drop its top guys to secure a place in Parliament at the cost of not splitting the vote nationwide? The latter seems to be the deal of offer, but we don’t have many details on how Lowe wants to handle things.

The video was far less an olive branch from Team Lowe than a hostage negotiation. Restore has smashed the British right, which even on its radical end was rather united, into a screeching, angry, bloodthirsty mess, with years-long friendships murdered on the altar of “I’m more right-wing than you.” If the future of the country is at stake, as both Reform and Restore believe, then Restore is holding a rather sharp knife to Lady Britannia’s throat.

In an ironic twist, Lowe clearly understood the efficacy of vote-splitting on the right, when he stood down as a Brexit Party candidate in Dudley North in 2019, making way for Boris Johnson’s Conservatives, arguing he was putting country before party. As I wrote in the Pimlico Journal in February, “Lowe was able to see this logic in 2019, but does not seem to see it in 2026, when the stakes are far higher, and the reward much greater. Why did Lowe feel that Johnson’s Conservatives were worth endorsing, yet Farage’s Reform has to be resisted?”

Restore cannot win political power, but it may well be able to take enough votes away to cost Reform a majority at the next election, with results ranging from 7 to 9 percent in recent by-elections and the Manchester mayoral election, and polls putting them somewhere between 3 and 9 percent nationally. For now, Restore has serious leverage, but I, and many others, have seen the energy slowly dissipate. The disappointment in Makerfield, where outlets like the Lotus Eaters indulged Restore supporters’ delusions of capturing “20 percent” of the vote, was a tipping point. I’ve started to note a number of small, radical nationalist accounts on X declaring that their allegiance has returned to Reform as the only legitimate and possible political solution.

So if you’re someone in Restore who’s actually quite smart and has political ambitions, now is the time to start putting some contingency plans into action. Here is a quick rundown of the power players in the party.

At the organizational center is Alistair Harrison, Lowe’s lieutenant, who effectively runs Restore behind the scenes. It’s difficult to imagine Farage being bossed around by his own apparatchik. Harrison represents the all-consuming hostility toward Nigel Farage; from his perspective, it would be better to burn the entire country down to spite his opponents rather than to let them win.

In contrast, the party’s chief spokesman Charlie Downes is far more politically savvy. The 25-year-old is primarily a creature of the online right: ambitious, media-conscious, and determined to turn internet influence into real political power. Along with his Restore colleague Harrison Pitt and aligned commentator Connor Tomlinson, he represents the other side of Restore’s coin. This faction was probably the driving force behind the intervention. The video allows Restore to appear statesmanlike if the offer is turned down, while creating a possible escape route for those who don’t want to be trapped inside a permanent anti-Farage protest party.

This strategy, however, is built on one essential premise: that Restore is to the right of Reform. If you’re an outside observer, this seems to be the case. Lowe is constantly praised for being “more based” and less “weak sauce” than Nigel. But that perspective pulls the wool over the eyes of Restore’s voters. Restore has mastered the art of sounding hardcore while never actually being so. For example, the second point in the video is a demand to restore Britain’s “demographic security.” Lowe dwells on the fact that white Britons will soon become a minority in their country, and that this must not be allowed to happen. A fair and reasonable point. But the immediate actual demand, other than a campaign of mass deportation, is to clamp down on cousin marriage and to ban halal slaughter, the burqa, and sharia councils.

The “Islamification” of Britain may be an issue, but these measures do not constitute a demographic policy. They wouldn’t determine immigration levels, citizenship, family visas, or emigration. Restore performs a bait-and-switch on its supporters by announcing a maximally powerful objective, allowing them to infer a radical, nationalist program. When pressed on how it will achieve this, however, Restore retreats into far safer arguments on Islam, integration, and contentious cultural practices.

In contrast, Reform has moved consistently in a radical but serious direction since 2024. Mass deportations are now explicitly party policy, despite Farage’s dismissal of them almost two years ago (which Restore supporters think is somehow relevant today). Whenever pressed, the party has gone further and harder rather than retreating. Reform now promises to remove every illegal migrant, along with legal migrants who live in social housing or otherwise fail their economic tests. The party is also demanding an end to the two-tier anti-white system that exists in Britain now, including the repeal of the Equality Act. Nigel Farage is not weak on demographics; he’s been criticizing the change in the composition of Britain’s population for many years.

Probably the only area of serious policy difference in which Restore is pushing a harder line than Reform is Restore’s demand to denaturalize and deport relatives or associates who knowingly concealed grooming-gang crimes. This desideratum and Restore’s push for a referendum on the death penalty are practically the only issues on which the two parties disagree.

The strangest condition introduced by the video is Restore’s demand that no minister from previous Conservative governments can serve in a new cabinet. The targets in Reform are obvious, with the only two fitting the bill being their Shadow Chancellor Robert Jenrick and Shadow Education Secretary Suella Braverman. As I wrote in the Pimlico Journal, “both of them are among the very few Conservative party politicians who, while in office, attempted to tackle mass migration, and found themselves time and time again thwarted by the Civil Service, and more importantly by the Prime Minister.” Braverman even addressed the question of ethnicity and demographics while still a Tory, arguing that “for Englishness to mean something substantial, it must be rooted in ancestry, heritage, and, yes, ethnicity.”

While Lowe in essence demands that Jenrick and Braverman be sacked, he has asserted that he is perfectly happy to work with the Conservatives. He declares that there is “no issue” between him and the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, and that “the Tories are not the problem”—although he knows that the Conservative party is still crowded with those who were responsible for 14 years of failure in office. Lowe even accepted a Conservative spot on the Public Accounts Committee in Parliament. This contradiction has fueled the conspiratorial speculation that Restore is effectively a Tory operation designed to neutralize Reform.

It would be wise for Farage to entertain Restore’s overture in order to end a pointless civil war, but foolish to accept a demand that those who crossed the floor to join his team be thrown out and to return Lowe to the inner machinery of Reform after six months of destructive political warfare. At the same time, Farage is taking his own hard line: He has said that Lowe firing Downes, who has made remarks characterized as antisemitic, is a precondition for talks.

A workable settlement might entail carving off Great Yarmouth as a fiefdom for Lowe (given the fact that he would be likely to win it at the next election anyway), thus enabling Lowe to campaign independently as effectively a pressure group on the right on the death penalty, citizenship reform, and those few other areas where differences between Reform and Lowe exist. A return to the pre-February status quo could allow Lowe's influence without dictating Reform policy.

From the perspective of Reform, Farage needs to establish what Lowe is actually prepared to concede. Reform will then see whether Lowe’s video marks the beginning of potential reconciliation, or merely Restore’s tactical retreat.