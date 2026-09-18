The London ‘Times’ Makes an Unforced Error on Immigration

Quel surprise. Earlier this month, two front-page stories in the London Times each performed British journalism’s most drearily familiar marriage—that of splashy new reporting and the drearily familiar problem of immigration, the most drearily familiar problem dogging UK governments since the 1990s. The pieces detailed fresh particulars of the most drearily familiar aspect of that morass: alleged failures in the handling and vetting of asylum claims. True to form, none of the parties involved—not the government, not Whitehall, not the press, not the opposition—have covered themselves in glory.

The stories—published on September 6 and September 7—broke amid an unusually vivid demonstration of a drearily familiar issue: the pressures that asylum claimants impose on the immigration system in particular, and on the British state and society more generally. This was the arrival two weeks ago of one of the now-common “mega-dinghies” (openly used to smuggle illegal migrants from encampments in France) on England’s southeast coast carrying 140 passengers. While photogenic in itself, the landing drew enormous attention from the press and protestors alike because it represents a much larger movement. That same Sunday, alone, another 625 illegal migrants landed in eight smaller boats with no fanfare, and over the seven years since the Channel crossings became a mass phenomenon, roughly 180,000 of those who have crossed by boat have claimed asylum. Moreover, most asylum claimants don’t arrive by boat. Between 2021 and 2025, about 450,000 have claimed asylum in Britain. Adult men make up about three-quarters of that total, with some 60 percent drawn from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Somalia, Eritrea, Albania, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

That Sunday night, the Times published the first article, built around its exclusive interview with an anonymous Home Office asylum “decision-maker” who, the piece maintained, has worked in his post for years and assessed thousands of claims. The central assertions of the caseworker—that “at best only one percent of asylum seekers are genuine,” which supplied the story’s headline, and that “there is almost no aspect of the asylum system that isn’t either a massive fraud or just really dysfunctional; nothing works as it should”—were buttressed, or at least illustrated, by his catalog of asylum applicants’ bogus claims and deceptive strategies. Hundreds of Pakistani applicants alleging persecution for their asserted homosexuality submitted letters of support from the very same boyfriend; Bangladeshis claiming persecution because of their supposed senior positions in the banned Awani League proved unable to answer elementary questions about either the party or their purported roles in it; hundreds of Iraqi Kurds claimed persecution arising from their romantic relationship with the daughter of the Kurdistan region’s prime minister. Despite the comic blatancy of these and other fabrications, the caseworker said that they were rarely successfully challenged, for reasons drearily familiar to anyone conversant with the recent history of immigration enforcement.

The Home Office’s asylum vetting machinery strains under a caseload of just over 32,000 initial claimants (a number no doubt swollen by Britain’s widely known low deportation rate). Obviously, that pressure, as the anonymous caseworker asserted, impedes the careful investigation and detailed interviewing needed not merely to suss out fraudulent claims, but more important still, to document the evidence and construct the reasoning that legal and administrative mandates require to support an asylum refusal. Of those that are refused, more than three-quarters appeal; the appeal then demands a far more time-consuming and labor-intensive effort to counter it, producing a backlog that now exceeds 87,000.

Even those asylum claimants who fail all three levels of appeal, and then afterward exhaust the ample legal maneuvering available to them through the European Convention on Human Rights and the UK’s Modern Slavery Act, are rarely removed from the country (actual removal at this final stage, which can take decades to reach, runs at about 22 percent). Perversely, given this procedural odyssey of appeals and collateral claims, what amounts to an institutional disposition toward accepting at the outset even highly dubious claims—the gravamen of the anonymous caseworker’s complaint—hardly seems unreasonable. After all, for a beleaguered bureaucracy, the actual and immediate cost of refusing such claims properly at the outset is so much greater than the abstract and potential cost of granting them.

In responding to the Times story, the Home Office could have issued a partial but true defense that the caseworker’s evidence was anecdotal and impressionistic, or it could have pointed to some flaws in the Times’s own approach and reporting (more on this below). It might even have thrown its institutional hands in the air, which is really the only appropriate response an institution charged with managing the immigration system can make to those scrutinizing that slough. (David Blunkett, the former Labour Home Secretary, provides a helpful if exceedingly rare precedent here. When asked in 2003 how many illegal migrants lived in Britain, he replied: “I haven’t a clue, is the answer. I suppose that’s a lovely headline that my advisors will be horrified with, but I haven’t and nor had any other government.”)

Instead, the Home Office plumped for the drearily predictable. It insisted that it deploys “robust processes to test credibility and identify fraudulent claims… if any evidence of fraud or misrepresentation is discovered during the process, those individuals will have their claim revoked” and will duly “find themselves on a one-way flight out of Britain.” Given the supposedly deep experience and accumulated judgement of its own anonymous caseworker, the Home Office’s nothing-to-see-here defense is unlikely to inspire much confidence in the forensic, tough-guy approach it professes.

The Home Office’s attempt to divert serious scrutiny of its alleged deficiencies through political messaging and damage control demands not only an astonishing ignorance of its own history, but also of a series of external assessments, by all appearances disinterested, into its policies and procedures. A day after the publication of the Times story containing the caseworker’s allegations and the Home Office’s response, the paper ran a second article detailing a UNHCR audit, performed for the Home Office and issued in March, of the department’s asylum vetting procedures. The report found endemic and excessive reliance on closed questions, widespread failure to pursue material facts and to probe applicants’ histories and assertions, interviews that ended before the basis of the application had even been established, and instances in which translators summarized rather than provided fully translated answers to caseworkers. Given the UN agency’s writ, its audit didn’t fully overlap with the issues raised by the anonymous caseworker—the audit in fact raised the theoretical concern that the Home Office’s investigative weaknesses could result in both the granting of bogus asylum claims and the denial of legitimate ones—but it identified the very same weaknesses in the process used to discern fraudulent claims that the caseworker detailed.

In June, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration (ICIBI) came to the same drearily predictable conclusions in the report from its statutorily mandated investigation of the Home Office’s “asylum decision quality.” Finding that quality to be “unacceptable,” the inspector faulted restrictive and cursory interviewing practices and a prevailing pressure to increase productivity. Here the ICIBI confirmed its 2023 inspection, which had warned that the “relentless focus” on clearing the asylum backlog “at all costs” inevitably subordinated quality to quantity in Home Office decision-making.

The Home Office’s abundantly established bureaucratic and investigative failings are the symptom, not the cause, of the problems in the immigration and asylum systems. But given these independent assessments, the Home Office’s defense—that its existing vetting and adjudication machinery can reliably expose widespread abuse and fraud—can’t be honestly sustained; if anything, the unreliability of that machinery would seem to be one of the few elements of the controversy surrounding immigration settled beyond doubt.

Moreover, two other news reports, one published five months ago, the other just the week before last, provide independent evidence of the anonymous caseworker’s description in the Times of systematic, pre-packaged fraud, designed to fit the established criteria for granting asylum. First, a BBC investigation in April—in which reporters posed as Pakistani and Bangladeshi students with expiring visas who were seeking to remain in the UK indefinitely—revealed a network of immigration advisors hawking packages built around asylum protection categories such as homosexuality and political persecution and buttressed by staged photographs, fraudulent supporting letters, and invented relationships.

Second, an LBC report from September 9 interviewed council employees in three London boroughs who independently attested to organized schemes in which male asylum seekers falsely register as fathers of genuine children born in Britain to strengthen their claims. Law-enforcement investigators told LBC that some of the gangs running these operations were among the many more that were behind the widely reported “sham marriages” networks—investigated and selectively prosecuted in the mid- and late-’10s, and organized on a virtually industrial scale—in which British-born and European Community women were recruited, inveigled, and in some cases intimidated to marry male illegal migrants to strengthen the migrants’ immigration, and more rarely, asylum claims.

Incidentally, for this story LBC also interviewed Neil Lancaster, a former Metropolitan Police senior detective seconded to the Home Office Immigration Crime Team, who said of the specific statistical claim the anonymous caseworker asserted in the Times article, “One percent might be over-egging it, but it’s not far off”; Lancaster attributed the “astonishing amount” of fraudulent claims that were approved during his tenure at the Home Office to cost and time pressure—conditions, he added, that still bear down on the department.

As the sham marriages scandal shows, different parts of the immigration system have repeatedly encountered and failed to detect or thwart strategies and schemes for fraudulent claims. After all, the best estimates put the number of bogus care workers and dependents who arrived during the roughly three-year “Boriswave” alone at 100,000—and of course, the Home Office vetted and monitored the entry of those fraudulent claimants, just as it does the entry of every alien arriving in Britain.

The Times’s exclusive has generated intense attention, as its reporters and editors surely anticipated. Given that it offers new and apparently authoritative insight into immigration—the issue the public consistently identifies as the country’s most pressing problem—its flaws are regrettable, especially because they were mostly avoidable or at least remediable.

The most obvious is that statistical claim—“at best 1 percent”—which, again, the Times touted in its headline and has become the focal point not only of its story, but of the discussions and commentary the piece has spawned. (Alas, it’s usually the only point.) The very precision that prompts that statistic’s use as a talking point should have provoked that paper’s scrutiny, but no such scrutiny is evident in the published piece. Was the figure the product of some sophisticated calculation or investigation? Surely not—but its precision invites that very reading. Was it instead a considered professional estimate, drawn from the thousands of cases that the Times tells us the Home Office official had handled? That inference, too, could plausibly be drawn from a plain reading of the article. Or was it simply conversational hyperbole, born of the caseworker’s evident exasperation and meant to convey little more than his sense that fraud runs rampant through the system? A reader might infer that as well, since the claim arrives with no elaboration, no explanation, no development whatsoever. In any case, why make the reader engage in this kind of guesswork, especially given how much weight the claim would inevitably bear?

In this aspect of the story, as in most others, the Times reporters seemed to have functioned more as stenographers than as fact-finders. While we can assume that they performed the invisible reportorial scaffolding of vetting their source’s career details, several obvious questions that they fail to address, at least in the article as printed, come immediately to mind. How did the caseworker arrive at that estimate? What sorts of claims and nationalities make up his caseload? Did colleagues with comparable experience report similar patterns? Did he register his concerns informally or officially with colleagues or supervisors? Did he ever flag claims as questionable or plainly false, or merely keep his concerns to himself? If he did flag claims, how frequently, if ever, were they nevertheless granted? If they were granted, did he lodge any complaints, official or otherwise? Can the prepackaged stories and the sham documents supporting them that he describes be identified in Home Office records?

The upshot of the thin reporting is a piece that naturally and probably needlessly arouses some skepticism about the care, deliberation, and discrimination with which its source approached the problems he details and the judgments he renders.

With dreary predictability, some parties with an interest in highlighting the deficiencies of the asylum system and the apparent dangers of mass immigration have seized on the Times’ headline-grabbing statistic and transformed the unverified assertion into fact-revealed-by-Home-Office-whistleblower to grab some headlines of their own, thus converting a victory into a potential loss. In his column for the decidedly immigration-restrictionist Sun, Jeremy Clarkson, who also writes a column for the Times, told his readers that “we read only last week that just one per cent of asylum seekers are genuine”—again presenting the figure as learned fact rather than as an anonymous caseworker’s unsupported claim. The paper itself strayed even further into the realm of the sensational, twisting the figure to declare in its editorial that “99 PER CENT of the evidence put forward by asylum-seekers is FAKE”—which the caseworker didn’t even allege.

In Spiked, Bob Bates, the research director of the Centre for Migration Control, also treated the unsubstantiated, if precise, proposition as information established by reporting, using it to make his case that “this week’s revelation that just one per cent of asylum claims are genuine strips the British state of the little credibility it had left.” Far worse, Chris Philip, the Conservative Party’s shadow home secretary, wrote on X: “Great whistleblower reporting from the Times today. Only 1% of asylum claims are actually genuine”—a misstatement that hardly reveals the sobriety, discrimination, and considered judgment essential to run the Great Office of State that, if the Times story is correct, has amply demonstrated a dearth of just such qualities.

If uncontrolled mass immigration poses so dire a threat to the country and its national identity as these commentators believe it does—and indeed, a cogent argument can be made that they’re right—why not take the win? The Times, which is the closest thing the UK has to a paper of record, reports an experienced Whitehall caseworker’s vivid and specific examples of the drearily familiar, gross, and endemic abuse of the asylum system—abuse that has allowed fraudsters or worse to make Britain their home. But passing off unsubstantiated, if compelling, testimony as fact will obviously lend credence to those who insist that what they call immigration hysteria is founded on exaggeration and half-truth. Which returns us, of course, to the indictment against the Times: Why did it not verify, carefully and to the extent possible, the juicy testimony bestowed upon it?

The irony is that the Times had no need to gild its story. The anonymous caseworker's detailed allegations conformed to patterns, both general and specific, that independent inspectors, the UN Human Rights Commission, journalists, police investigators, and the accumulated record of immigration fraud had already established about the pervasive abuse of the immigration system, generally and the asylum system, specifically, and the system’s’ incapacity to detect or resist that abuse. The caseworker’s allegations warranted investigation precisely because their very dreary predictability made them credible. But instead the paper chose to emphasize the one assertion it could no more test than, really, could the caseworker himself—and politicians and commentators promptly denuded that assertion of even the modest qualifications that the Times had left in place. Meanwhile, the Home Office responded to a credible account of its own deficiencies by insisting on the robustness of procedures that had already been independently judged as deficient.

Thus an immigration system that is, at best, notoriously sloppy in distinguishing the genuine from the bogus has engendered a public argument conducted with similar disregard for precision and discrimination.