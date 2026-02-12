Epstein Revelations You Won't Read in the New York Times

I don’t have a team of researchers like the New York Times to review the Epstein files, but I have flipped through them and found a couple of things that you won’t read in the Times—and you definitely won’t see on MS-NOW.

1. Criminal defense lawyer David Schoen sent an informative email to Epstein, saying no one would ever take the Russia investigation seriously because special counsel Robert Mueller had selected a legal team that was a “murderer’s row of the worst.”

Schoen’s case-in-chief was Andrew Weissmann, frequent Times opinion writer (Title of actual column: “A Former Prosecutor on the ‘Incredibly Strong Case’ Against Trump”). He appears so frequently on MS-NOW, he has a cot there.

Weissmann, Schoen said, was known in the U.S. attorney’s office as “the pathological liar,” because he “literally would withhold exculpatory evidence throughout the case.” When defense counsel complained, Weissmann waited until the guy “went to the bathroom or lunch [to] stick the documents under other [papers] on his table, and tell the judge the lawyer had it all along.” He did this even in murder cases, which Schoen knew because “his rats have come to me to admit their role in it.”

If true, this is a Brady violation—about as bad as it gets.

The Times has frequently discussed the rule, saying it ought to be “obvious” to “prosecutors with any sense of fairness” that they have to “inform a defendant’s lawyer of evidence that could be favorable to the defendant’s case.” The paper complains about the “near complete lack of punishment for prosecutors who flout the rule.”

Democrats are demanding that ICE agents be stripped of their qualified immunity? Federal prosecutors like Weissmann have absolute, blanket immunity for their actions.

Schoen noted that Weissmann’s unsavory tactics “ruined” some of the biggest criminal cases ever tried. For example, he led the federal prosecution of Arthur Andersen LLP, a major player in the Enron scandal. But because of his extreme overreach on jury instructions (agreed to by the pliant judge), the Supreme Court unanimously reversed the conviction.

In terms of Weissmann’s appearance of fairness, Schoen said Weissmann is a “Trump hater and Clinton sycophant.”

Saying he could “go on and on,” Schoen singled out only two other Russia investigators with personal and political baggage: Jeannie Rhee, who “was actually Clinton’s lawyer in the email investigation,” and Greg Andres, “100% in the pro-Clinton, anti-Trump camp.”

Or as NBC News put it: “The best prosecutors in the business.” As proof, NBC cited one Mueller attorney’s refusal to charge New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in a bribery probe even after the campaign donor had pleaded guilty. Best in the business!

2. The media may want to ignore Barry Krischer, but the Epstein files don’t.

Palm Beach’s Democratic district attorney, Krischer spent years going after Rush Limbaugh for pain pills—raiding drugstores, seizing records, and leaking information—before finally dropping all charges. But when the Palm Beach police handed him a child sex ring implicating Epstein, a major Democratic donor, Krischer intentionally tanked the case.

There was no excusing it: The police’s meticulous investigation gave us pretty much everything we know today about Epstein’s crimes. The media have raged against U.S. attorney Alex Acosta for his sweetheart plea deal with Epstein a few years later, solely because he was Trump's first Secretary of Labor. Krischer makes Acosta look like Elliot Ness.

Instead of locking up Epstein and putting an end to his sexual predations on young girls back in 2006, Krischer’s office treated the girls as if they were the ones on trial. Prosecutor Lanna Belohlavek accused the teens of prostitution, asking them, “You [are] aware that you committed a crime?” She also grilled them about their drug and alcohol use, body piercings, and posts on MySpace.

After a presentation like that, the grand jury ended up charging Epstein with only one count of soliciting prostitution. Krischer released him on bond. No prison sentence, no fine—and no ankle monitor to get in the way of massages.

One of Epstein’s semi-literate emails gives us some insight into Krischer’s thinking. Reporting a conversation between the Democratic prosecutor and the Democratic former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, Epstein says Krischer believed that “what i did was barely crimianl but basically inapporritate,,, “ [spelling in original].

Perhaps this was merely Epstein’s self-flattering version of the conversation. Except we know what Krischer did. Back pain pills: bigger than the Manson murders! Raping 14 year-olds: basically “inapporritate.”

