Elon Musk Throws Weight Behind Donald Trump

Twitter CEO Elon Musk is throwing his financial backing behind the former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Musk, who is worth north of $260 billion, made what is being characterized as a “sizable” donation to the Trump-aligned America PAC, a super political action committee committed to returning Trump to the White House.

The exact figure donated by Musk has not been released but the disclosure of his donation is more evidence of Musk’s alignment with the American right. Musk, who has frequently stated he voted for President Joe Biden in 2020 (although he now alleges to have stayed home), is now openly backing Trump.

Although Musk and Trump have had a fractious relationship at times in the past, Musk admitted during Tesla’s annual meeting in June that Trump “does call me out of the blue for no reason.”

It’s another fundraising massive win for Trump, who struggled to keep pace with Biden’s fundraising in the spring. Trump surged recently as Biden reels from a disastrous June 27 debate performance.

As money continues to pour in for Trump, Democrat donors announced Friday they would withhold $90 million promised for Biden’s campaign, citing the debate debacle.

America PAC has already spent more than $13 million on field staff in the 2024 election cycle. The PAC is scheduled to announce its list of donors on July 15.