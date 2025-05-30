fbpx
Elon Musk Departs Trump Administration

State of the Union: “This is not the end of DOGE, but only the beginning,” said Musk.
Paris,,France,-,June,16,,2023:,Elon,Musk,,Founder,,Ceo,
Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO
Joseph Addington
May 30, 2025 5:00 PM
“Elon has worked tirelessly helping lead the most sweeping and consequential government reform program in generations,” Trump said in a farewell press conference Friday for Elon Musk. The billionaire is ending his time as a special government employee leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Trump extolled Musk for his work as the head of DOGE, citing his work modernizing government departments, finding wasteful federal programs, and cutting government spending. “Elon’s service to America has been without comparison in modern America,” the president said. “Americans owe him a great debt of gratitude.” 

Trump promised that DOGE would continue its work even after Elon’s departure and said that he supported Congress codifying the cuts made by the department. “Those hundreds of billions of dollars are going to continue to add [up],” he said.

To demonstrate his gratitude to Musk, Trump presented him with a massive gold key to the White House.

In his own statement at the press conference, Musk said that DOGE’s work would not end with his departure, and that the DOGE mindset would continue to permeate the federal government under the Trump administration. “This is not the end of DOGE, but only the beginning,” he said. “I am confident that over time, we’ll see a trillion dollars in savings.”

