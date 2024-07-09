fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Eastman ‘Won’t Back Down’ In Face of Lawfare

State of the Union: In remarks at NatCon4, the lawyer gave a speech about the Left’s lawfare against him.
Eastman Speech at NatCon4
Photo Credit: Mason Letteau Stallings
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 9, 2024 9:45 AM

John Eastman, the founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, described the lawfare being waged against him and other conservatives during a Monday speech at the National Conservatism conference in Washington, DC. 

Speaking on a panel about the Left’s lawfare against conservatives. Eastman told the audience that “the only way you push back against [lawfare] is to not back down.”

Advertisement

“I won’t back down,” he said.

Eastman also took time to describe many of the holes in the current attempt by the California Bar Court’s case against him and discussed how conservative lawyers faced an uphill battle in suits related to changes to election law. For instance, when various state secretaries of state made ultra vires changes in light of the pandemic, conservatives’ lawsuits before the election were dismissed because there had yet to be any offense; those brought afterwards were dismissed for having been made after the election.

Eastman also highlighted the coordinated lawfare against him and other lawyers involved in Trump’s response to the 2020 election on the part of the 65 Project and David Brock. Eastman added that the goal of this lawfare is not only to punish conservatives, but to also scare away lawyers from picking up cases on behalf of conservatives related to election litigation. 

Despite the lawfare against him, Eastman appeared cheery, at one point quipping, “Thank you, Liz Cheney, you made me the probably the most famous lawyer in the world.”

More like this

The Right of the World to Come

Saurabh Sharma July 9, 2024
Remarks delivered by the president of American Moment to the National Conservatism Conference.

Chevron Deference Defers to Metcalfe’s Law

James P. Pinkerton July 9, 2024
The Supreme Court just made America smarter and richer.

Huntington’s Liberal Heirs

Mark Episkopos July 9, 2024
“The Clash of Civilizations” prefigures the liberal internationalist war of freedom and autocracy.
Advertisement
Advertisement