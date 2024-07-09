Eastman ‘Won’t Back Down’ In Face of Lawfare

John Eastman, the founding director of the Claremont Institute’s Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, described the lawfare being waged against him and other conservatives during a Monday speech at the National Conservatism conference in Washington, DC.

Speaking on a panel about the Left’s lawfare against conservatives. Eastman told the audience that “the only way you push back against [lawfare] is to not back down.”

“I won’t back down,” he said.

Eastman also took time to describe many of the holes in the current attempt by the California Bar Court’s case against him and discussed how conservative lawyers faced an uphill battle in suits related to changes to election law. For instance, when various state secretaries of state made ultra vires changes in light of the pandemic, conservatives’ lawsuits before the election were dismissed because there had yet to be any offense; those brought afterwards were dismissed for having been made after the election.

Eastman also highlighted the coordinated lawfare against him and other lawyers involved in Trump’s response to the 2020 election on the part of the 65 Project and David Brock. Eastman added that the goal of this lawfare is not only to punish conservatives, but to also scare away lawyers from picking up cases on behalf of conservatives related to election litigation.

Despite the lawfare against him, Eastman appeared cheery, at one point quipping, “Thank you, Liz Cheney, you made me the probably the most famous lawyer in the world.”