Just when you think he can’t top himself:

During a visit to the El Paso hospital treating victims of Saturday’s mass shooting, President Donald Trump praised medical staff for their response to the shooting and said “they’re talking about you all over the world.” And then, he pivoted to talking about himself, talking up the crowd size that attended a rally he held in El Paso several months earlier and mocking the relatively small size of the crowd that joined presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman, to protest the rally, according to cell phone video posted online. “I was here three months ago,” Trump is seen telling a group of what appear to be first responders and other officials at University Medical Center in the video. “That place was packed. … That was some crowd. And we had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot, they said his crowd was wonderful,” he said. The interaction came on a day where Trump visited two cities grieving from recent mass shootings and spent time airing personal grievances about the coverage he received during the visits and leveling attacks at his critics, including several Democratic presidential candidates.

It’s almost funny at this point. Remember 9/11, Trump’s response to the Twin Towers falling? Observing in a live TV interview that morning that he now owns the tallest building in Manhattan. What kind of man goes to visit people in the hospital who are victims of a mass shooting, and the people who took care of them, and brags about the size of his crowds?

Seriously, though, what do you think would happen to the country if we had another catastrophe like 9/11, or a real war? There is no way that he could lead. None. He would think about nobody but himself, but not in a grand way, like a Tsar, but in a comic way, like a Mel Brooks character.

Speaking of unintentional political comedy, here’s old man Joe Biden in Iowa tonight:

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

No, I don’t think there’s a racist bone in Joe Biden’s body, but still, you have to wonder what’s up with him.

UPDATE: Oh wow. He’s slipping.

Joe Biden: “we choose truth over facts” The crowd cheerspic.twitter.com/QLqXa8Qmm2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 8, 2019

