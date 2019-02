This year’s Walker Percy Weekend will be held on Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1. Here’s the line-up:

Buy your tickets on the website.

Bear in mind that St. Francisville is a small town with limited hotel space. That’s why we limit the WPW tickets to fewer than 400. When they’re gone, they’re gone. A small-town literary festival that features Brooks, Vance, and Isaacson is going to sell out quickly. Don’t delay.