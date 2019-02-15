Trump’s declaration of a “national emergency” to fund the wall is preposterous and dangerous. As to the preposterous part, take it away, MBD:

Nothing says emergency more than “I didn’t need to do this.” https://t.co/djCmOMqdnY — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) February 15, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The border situation is a problem, not a national emergency. This is Donald Trump abusing the term and his presidential powers to get himself out of a political hole he dug for himself. Noah Rothman of Commentary identifies the stakes. Excerpt:

This is an especially dangerous game, in part because it further degrades the Madisonian scheme in which each branch of government is supposed to be a jealous steward of its constitutional prerogatives. Articles I and II seem especially eager to surrender their authority to Article III, if only to evade responsibility for having to execute their responsibilities. Trump’s game is dangerous, too, because it is contemptuous of Congress’s verdict on this domestic policy dispute. The president will radically expand the definition of what constitutes an emergency, the relevant statutes of which are supposed to be applied only when Congress cannot be consulted on the matter in a timely fashion. By appealing to the military to resolve a domestic policy dispute, Trump is actively eroding America’s sense of civic propriety.

Rothman correctly sees one especially disturbing meaning:

Even if Trump’s decision to invoke national security to erect his wall is stopped indefinitely by the courts, we may look back upon this moment as the crossing of the Rubicon. Congressional Democrats aren’t even being coy about their desire to expand on this precedent when their party regains control of the White House. “Want to talk about a national emergency?” asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The epidemic of gun violence in America. That’s a national emergency.” There is no shortage of Democrats who are similarly convinced that climate change also represents an existential crisis, to say nothing of a national emergency. Many have endorsed draconian anti-industrial policies that are unlikely to pass in Congress as the only rational remedy to the crisis. The next president will undoubtedly face pressure from his or her core constituents to apply the precedent Trump is setting to their domestic policy priorities.

Read the whole thing.

This was entirely unnecessary. Is entirely unnecessary. We must not allow ourselves to become a country that is ruled by presidential decree. If America needs a wall on its border, then let the president and his allies make a political case for it, and convince people. This is anti-democratic and, as Rothman says, will come back to haunt conservatives most of all.