How far will society let this go? From the UK:

An astonishing 17 pupils at a single British school are in the process of changing gender, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Most of the youngsters undergoing the transformation are autistic, according to a teacher there, who said vulnerable children with mental health problems were being ‘tricked’ into believing they are the wrong sex. The whistleblower says few of the transgender children are suffering from gender dysphoria – the medical term for someone who feels they were born in the wrong body – but are just easily influenced, latching on to the mistaken belief they are the wrong sex as a way of coping with the problems caused by autism.

More:

It means that 150 autistic teenagers were given puberty blocker drugs which stop the body maturing. The teacher says she felt compelled to speak out to protect pupils, many of whom she believes could already be taking the powerful drugs and may go on to have life-changing surgery. She believes schools and some politicians have swallowed ‘hook, line and sinker’ a politically-correct ‘fallacy’ peddled by a powerful transgender lobby.

And:

She has asked The Mail on Sunday to conceal her identity for fear of dismissal after almost 20 years as a teacher, But in a shocking interview, the woman, who we shall call Carol, tells how: She was advised to keep parents and other teachers in the dark if a pupil claimed to be transgender; Older pupils at her school who changed gender ‘groomed’ younger, mainly autistic students to do the same; One autistic teenager is soon to have a double mastectomy; Pupils who say they were born the wrong sex mimic transgender YouTube stars Carol believes are partly to blame for convincing vulnerable children they have gender dysphoria.

Read the whole thing. The details about how the trans cult manifested itself among the students at that school sound very much like what my friend Mrs. DK told me a couple of years ago was happening at her daughter’s school. Two days ago, Mrs. DK posted this in a comments thread here:

Our autistic and academically gifted daughter is home from college for her 20th birthday. After almost a year on testosterone, her voice sounds like a young man’s, and she has fine hair above her lip and on her chin. The university is talking to her about a double mastectomy! My Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria support group continues to pick up more concerned parents from across the Balt/Wash area and northern VA. Almost all liberal and very secular parents, we all look like we’ve been hit by a train — and we can get no answers from the schools, universities, therapists, and doctors who are doing this. In the meantime, look at Detrans Voices on twitter as more and more women suffer from the side effects of hormones and complications from surgery. Look at transbrainfx.com for information on the non-FDA-approved hormones being given out to our kids like candy. Yet fighting this is like fighting Leviathan. The beginnings of our Godforsaken transhuman future.

Fighting this is like fighting Leviathan. It is totalitarian.

For example, the trans-critical blog GenderTrender published the pre-transition name of Jonathan “Jessica” Yaniv, a Canadian man who now claims to be female, and has filed human rights claims against women’s salons who will not wax his testicles (he has not had bottom surgery) because the estheticians do not want to touch male genitalia. GenderTrender published information related to the man’s social media activities related to underage girls, and used the name Jonathan Yaniv. As a result, WordPress kicked GenderTrender off, claiming that “deadnaming” (using a trans person’s pre-transition name) is a violation of terms of service. Gallus Mag of GenderTrender said in a statement:

Will this new policy be widely enforced? Of course not. I believe this change to the WordPress TOS was hastily conceived as a guise to censor lesbian and feminist authors who are critical of “gender identity” ideology, specifically those who investigate or critique the actors behind various political or judicial campaigns to limit the rights of women. I believe this change is a direct result of GenderTrender’s exposure of Jonathan Yaniv, the figure behind 16 Canadian human rights complaints against women who declined to wax his balls, as an alleged sexual predator. I believe this unannounced change to the TOS, applied retroactively without prior warning or notification, is a ruse to justify the specific targeted censorship of certain popular long running lesbian and feminist blogs who critique the ingrained (and sometimes criminal!) misogyny of the transgender movement. I believe this is an organized, intentional initiative by WordPress.com to eliminate lesbian and feminist criticism and exposure of the epidemic harassment, predation, and sex-specific terrorism of male bodied people upon female bodied people, regardless of their personal “identity”.

Below, what GenderTrender was blogging about: Yaniv’s social media activity asking people for advice on how to approach 10 to 12 year old girls in public restrooms and talk about tampon use:

WordPress’s policy protects creeps like Jonathan Yaniv. But it would also shut down any blog that discusses Bruce Jenner’s Olympic career. If you have a WordPress blog, they will censor you if you attempt to publish factual information that offends a transgendered person by in any way — even passively — questioning their proclaimed identity. That entire feminist blog, GenderTrender, has been erased, including its archive. It’s gone.