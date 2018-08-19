Catholic readers, I prayed for y’all at the Divine Liturgy today. When one part of the Body of Christ suffers, we all suffer. Last week, some of you asked me to start a thread on Sunday in which Catholics can talk about what they heard at mass today about the scandal, if anything. Well, here you go. What did you hear, and what did you think about it?
Today At Mass
Posted in Christianity.
