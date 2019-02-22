American popular culture in 2019. Amanda Hess at the NYT writes about a new series of shows:

It begins innocently enough. In the third episode of the Hulu comedy “PEN15,” the seventh grader Maya is playing with two My Little Pony dolls, mashing their pink plastic faces together in a fantasy make-out session, when her face flushes pink, too. For maybe the first time, she sticks a hand down her underwear, and for the remainder of the 30-minute episode, that hand rarely re-emerges. Suddenly Maya’s suburban middle school existence is pulsing with masturbation triggers: a pencil hole drilled into a purple eraser; a classmate’s ear hair; the curve of a sand dune in a nature documentary. A switch has flipped. Now everything is sex. In the middle school of the American collective imagination, packs of filthy-minded boys stalk the halls, snapping bras and howling at the cliff’s edge of puberty. The sex-obsessed adolescent girl is a rarer breed. More often girls are positioned as victims of raging male hormones, or else they are styled as preternaturally mature, rising above the boys and their juvenile misadventures. Now — in “PEN15,” the film “Eighth Grade” and the Netflix animated comedy “Big Mouth” — the lustful adolescent girl is having her moment.

Let joy be unconfined, truly.

You know who is the majority shareholder in Hulu? Disney, which owns 60 percent. Mickey Mouse is bringing masturbating middle schoolers into American households.

I have a daughter in seventh grade. The idea of allowing these scummy Disney people access to her imagination turns me into Papa Bear.

The Benedict Option means seceding, as much as possible, from this degraded and degrading popular culture. This is not about moving to the country. It’s everywhere. We have to refuse it, and refuse to be part of communities that accept this stuff.

Let the lustful adolescent girl have her moment. Let the priests marry each other at the altar with the Pope’s blessing. Let the beggars raffle banknotes, let the Giant enchant Jack. Let the rotten empire fall. Let it all go straight to hell.