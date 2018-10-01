Christine Fair is a Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor at Georgetown University, and a troubled person, judging by her Twitter feed. For example:

Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement.

All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes. https://t.co/tT7Igu157y — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) September 29, 2018

Some people are exprssing pitty for Kavanaugh’s wife. Not me. She’s complicit. She knows her husband’s anger (as do we as we saw it), boozing and nasty past. She likes her lifestyle even though she is sending a horrible message to her children and ours. Shame on women like her. — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) September 30, 2018

This Georgetown professor is calling for the deaths of particular persons, in part because of the color of their skin, and expressing eagerness to abuse the corpses.

Meanwhile, across town at Catholic University:

Catholic University’s president suspended a dean whose comments on social media this week questioned allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh. John Garvey, the president of the university, said Friday evening in an email to the campus that the remarks “demonstrated a lack of sensitivity to the victim.” Will Rainford, the dean, had issued a written apology Thursday evening for a remark he made on his university Twitter account that he said “unfortunately degraded” one of the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault. “Rainford’s tweets of the past week are unacceptable,” Garvey wrote. “We should expect any opinion he expresses about sexual assault to be thoughtful, constructive, and reflective of the values of Catholic University, particularly in communications from the account handle @NCSSSDean. While it was appropriate for him to apologize and to delete his Twitter and Facebook accounts, this does not excuse the serious lack of judgment and insensitivity of his comments.”

Know what Rainford tweeted? This about Julie Swetnick, the Kavanaugh accuser (of very shaky credibility) who claims that he’s a gang rapist:

Swetnick is 55 y/o. Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with&by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!

That piddly tweet got the man suspended! But at Georgetown, a professor can denounce Kavanaugh’s wife, and call for the killing of “white men” (US Senators), and the mutilation of their corpses, and everything is fine.

Keep in mind that Georgetown University is where some of the nation’s foreign policy elites are trained — and that Christine Fair is part of that training. This is considered tolerable in those circles. But then, you’ll recall last year that Georgetown philosophy professor Rebecca Kukla distinguished herself similarly…