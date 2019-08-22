I assume you saw that Elton John purchased indulgences to cover the sin of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week. pic.twitter.com/WjVRDSMX0z — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

Next time, maybe Harry and Meghan can take a superyacht. According to the yachting press, Millennials are taking their concern for the environment into the superyacht dealership. From YachtHarbour.com:

Instead of materialistic attributes of luxury lifestyle, millennial superyacht owners prioritise adventure, water sports and exterior space. For them, life experiences take priority over material possessions.

Of course. Superyachts cost $275 million-plus. It is important to remember that Millennials who buy them are the kind of people who de-prioritize material possessions.

LuxuryLondon.uk reports on “the sustainable future of superyachts.” Finally, someone is paying attention to superyacht sustainability! There is nothing worse than an unsustainable superyacht, except maybe Hitler, or Donald Trump. Excerpt:

Cutting-edge yacht designers are also stirring clients towards more sustainable options. “Today’s superyacht owners are younger, and more in tune with the climate crisis around us, and therefore either request, or are open to, innovative, sustainable yacht design,” says Andrew Winch, founder and creative director at Winch Design. “Wherever possible, design decisions are made to have minimal negative impact on the environment or a positive impact on local communities around the world. Materials will be sourced locally to reduce the carbon footprint from freighting, as profit is fed back into the local economy. Rare accessories must have a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) certificate, to show their provenance and to try and control the overuse of rare materials.”

Why be ascetic and not buy a superyacht when you can purchase indulgences?

When I get my superyacht, I’m going to christen her the Princesse de Lamballe.