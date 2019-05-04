I spent part of this afternoon in the home of Rudolf Dobias (pronounced “doe-BEE-asch”), in the town of Dobra, about 80 minutes’ drive north of Bratislava. This is the home where he was born in 1934. When he was 20, and Czechoslovakia was still in the grips of High Stalinism, Mr. Dobias was arrested on charges of treason. He belonged to a Catholic scouting organization, and was falsely believed to have drawn a cartoon making fun of Stalin and Czech leader Klement Gottwald (both of whom had died by then, but it didn’t matter). Mr. Dobias was sentenced to 18 years in a prison labor camp, and sent to work in a uranium mine.

At 84, Mr. Dobias is in bad shape. He told us that his body is in pain all the time. Still, he sat for a 90 minute interview with me for my upcoming book. He insisted in our conversation that in prison, he was free, because he had interior freedom. As young as he was, the older men in prison with him, including a Catholic priest, took him on as a son, and encouraged him all the time, telling him that he was on the right path. He credits those men with deepening his faith in God by teaching him how to regard suffering as a means of drawing closer to Him. Notice that the comfort here was that his intense suffering was made bearable because it had meaning. That, and it was shared by all. Like everyone I’ve interviewed from the underground church on this trip, Dobias emphasized how indispensable it is to have close friends when you are persecuted.

After his release, Mr. Dobias struggled to find work, being a former political prisoner. He ended up as a miner, having to live away from home for long stretches. Even his children suffered. His little boy, for example, was not allowed to attend kindergarten because his father had been an enemy of the state. Mr. Dobias began writing successful children’s literature in the 1970s, but it wasn’t until after communism ended in 1989 that he was allowed to turn to writing literature for adults. Now he is now considered one of his country’s greatest writers.

Here is one of Rudolf Dobias’s best-known poems:

Unsent Letter With my own cross in one cold cell

and far from Heaven indeed,

I wrote home: I feel very well,

there’s nothing that I need. The guardians guard me watchfully,

what can I have to dread?

I know God’s mills are grinding me

and turning me to bread. My body now so fever-bright

in God’s own burning coal,

and these four walls of purest white

exalt Him and extol. Mama, I’m feeling fine. It’s true,

but I’m sad not to be with you. (translated from the Slovak by John Minahene)

Earlier in the day, my friend took me to a Marian grotto in Bratislava, where the people of this city have long come to ask for the Mother of God’s prayers.

Along the steep hillsides, grateful Christians have posted stone plaques to thank the Virgin for her prayers. They are written in Slovak, Hungarian, and German — once all three were spoken here. Timo Krizka is here pointing to a particular one:

Here it is up close, the center one. It says, in Hungarian, “Virgin Mary Always Helps.” It was left there in 1958 by

It was left in 1958 by Judge Pavol Korbuly, a communist jurist who had repented of his cruelty and injustice by walking on his knees daily from a church to a vicarage, in humble penance.