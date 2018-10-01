Rachel Mitchell, the veteran sex crimes investigator hired by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to question Christine Blasey Ford, has written an assessment of Ford’s claims. It is devastating. Here’s most of it:

Read the whole thing to see the timeline to which Mitchell refers.

And yet, on the basis of Dr. Ford’s seriously flawed testimony, the Senate is supposed to keep Brett Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court.

Read that memo and imagine that it’s you, or your husband, your son, or your father, up for a big job — and the accusation analyzed in that memo is what those who don’t want him to get the job are relying on to stop him.

How would you feel about that?