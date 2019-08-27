I don’t write much about Orthodox Christianity chiefly because there are so few Orthodox Christians in the West, and because we (therefore, I suppose) get very little news coverage about the Orthosphere. But the Financial Times last week did a big piece about the schism between Moscow and Constantinople (that is, the Ecumenical Patriarch), and its roots in Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical strategy. A reader sent it to me last week, and it’s really fascinating. Unfortunately, it’s also behind a paywall, though that paywall is inconsistent; I couldn’t get to the piece on my own a couple of days ago, but this morning, it was free. In case you can’t get to it, I’ll quote limited parts of it.

I’ll start by noting that even though I am an Orthodox Christian, I can genuinely say that I don’t have an opinion about any of this. As a general rule, I tend to sympathize with the Russian church on internal Orthodox matters, and am especially grateful to Russian church leaders for speaking out clearly on moral issues about which Western church leaders have seemingly lost their voice. But in this case, the details of the schism and everything that led up to it are so, well, Byzantine, that I honestly don’t know what to think of it all — except to say that schism is always to be grieved. I have Orthodox friends who have very strong opinions about all this, but having learned painful lessons about involving myself, if only mentally, in church politics, I am not eager to be drawn into this family feud.

OK, so here’s some background, on the story.

Orthodoxy has no pope. The closest we come is the Ecumenical Patriarch, based in the former Constantinople, but he is a figure much more like the Archbishop of Canterbury than the Roman pontiff. His position within global Orthodoxy is more one of honor than actual power and authority. Generally speaking (this is not true for the United States, which is in an unusual situation), Orthodoxy is a confederation of national churches, e.g., Greek Orthodox, Russian Orthodox, Serbian Orthodox, Antiochian (Syria Arab) Orthodox, etc. The Ecumenical Patriarch is always Greek, and lives within a tiny Greek community in Istanbul, which is all that remains of the once-Greek imperial capital of Constantinople.

There has been a longstanding rivalry between Moscow and Constantinople (the term Orthodox use to refer to ecclesiastical Istanbul). After the Muslim Turks took the city in 1453, and the Greek Church fell under the Muslim yoke, the Russians began to think of Moscow as the successor to Constantinople. There has been tension between the two great Orthodox sees for centuries. More recently, Bartholomew, the current Ecumenical Patriarch, has been within Orthodoxy a more liberalizing, Westernizing force; Kirill, the current Moscow Patriarch, has pushed back.

About one-third of the world’s Orthodox Christians are Russians, which makes the Russian church the biggest of the world’s 14 Orthodox jurisdictions, and the more powerful party in the Moscow-Constantinople rivalry. The privileges and funds that post-Communist Russian governments — especially Putin’s — have given to the once-persecuted Russian church has magnified its power and influence relative to Constantinople’s. The Putin government has promoted the Russian church’s fortunes. Depending on where you stand, this is either a great thing (the Russian state supports the restoration of Orthodox Christianity, and understands that Russia cannot be strong without a strong faith) or a terrible thing (Putin has cynically used the Church to advance his political power, and the Church has become a puppet for the State). I have friends passionately on both sides of this question. I have friends who think both things are true at the same time.

That gets us to today. The breakup of the Soviet Union occasioned the political separation of Ukraine from Russia. Ukrainian Orthodoxy remained united with Moscow, though the hierarchy in Ukraine pretty much ran its own show. Then, when Ukraine began to flirt politically with the West, Vladimir Putin got involved. Eventually he annexed Crimea. Russian-backed separatists started a war in eastern Ukraine. Relations between Ukraine and Russia became very, very fraught.

Last fall, Bartholomew granted Ukrainian Orthodox who broke with Moscow a tomos, an ecclesiastical term meaning that he recognized them as an independent church. This separated Ukrainian Orthodoxy from Moscow for the first time since 1686. In response, Moscow severed all ties with Constantinople (which is to say, with Greek Orthodoxy and all the churches under the EP’s authority), causing the greatest rift within Orthodoxy since the Great Schism of 1054, which separated the Latin West from the Byzantine East.

This is not just a theological matter, not in the least. As the FT writes:

Far from being an arcane squabble over centuries-old church doctrine, Patriarch Bartholomew’s decision had geopolitical significance. The fallout has affected the lives of priests and politicians, of ordinary worshippers and oligarchs. But most importantly, it was a blow to Vladimir Putin, for whom the Russian Orthodox church had come to symbolise Moscow’s sphere of influence in its near abroad. While Ukraine hailed the tomos as “an event no less substantial than our goals to join the EU and Nato”, Putin convened his security council in the middle of the night to discuss a response.

More:

“Why would you summon the security council over a church in a neighbouring country? It shows Ukraine that Russia is interfering,” says Evgeny Nikiforov, head of Radio Radonezh, a state-funded Orthodox station in Moscow. Still, losing what remains of a former imperial dominion is like having a “phantom limb”, he adds. “Ukraine is so much a part of Russia that people don’t understand how to live without it.”

It is hard to overstate the matter. Kiev was where Russian Orthodoxy was formally born in the year 988. If the Orthodox Church in Ukraine is separate from Russia, it feels to the Russians like they have lost their heart.

The FT piece, written by Max Seddon, explains that outwardly Putin and Patriarch Kirill have “presented a united front.” Seddon notes in detail that a number of Russian oligarchs and politicians have in the post-Communist period become deeply involved with Orthodoxy. More:

At some point in the 1990s, Putin became close to Father Tikhon Shevkunov, who ran a monastery down the street from the Lubyanka, the headquarters of the FSB, Russia’s intelligence service, that was frequented by its top brass. Neither Putin nor Shevkunov have confirmed persistent rumours that the monk brought him into the Orthodox faith when Putin ran the FSB, and became his confessor, though Shevkunov once told a newspaper that Putin “makes confession, takes communion and understands his responsibility before God for the high service entrusted to him and for his immortal soul”. The monk has accompanied Putin on several foreign trips during his presidency, while Kremlin-run firms fund his charities and educational projects. After Putin came to power in 1999, many of his close confidants were part of an Orthodox elite that would exert significant influence over Russian politics. Former KGB agents now in charge of state companies began to donate their new-found wealth to church causes: Yakunin, while head of Russian Railways, helped to bring holy relics from Athos to Moscow and ferried the Eternal Flame from Jerusalem each year in special canisters bought from Nasa.

Until reading this FT piece, I had no idea how deeply Russian oligarchs and the Russian government were involved in building (and re-building) the Russian church, and Orthodox institutions elsewhere, like on Mount Athos. To be clear, I don’t think this is necessarily a problem. In Europe, the reason there exists so many beautiful Catholic churches, monasteries, and religious art is because of the generosity of wealthy Catholic laymen over the centuries. Did they give out of pure hearts, or for self-aggrandizement, or both? Does that really matter today? The point is, any Western Christian who is going to condemn newly wealthy Russians for donating heavily to the Church had better be prepared to condemn most of the historical Christian architecture in the West.

It is hard to overstate how much the Russian government, under Putin, has spent on building new churches and restoring those destroyed by the Bolsheviks. This is a very good thing, in my view, and something for which we Christians should be grateful. That said, you’d have to be terminally naive to think that rich men and governments always give to the Church — Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant — expecting nothing in return.

So. Ukrainian Orthodoxy, in the post-Soviet period, began to fracture. The FT piece has some fascinating background, none of which I knew, but all of which indicates that none of the churchmen involved in this controversy are without fault. By 2016, it was a real mess, with the geopolitical stresses between Russia and Ukraine also fracturing the Ukraine church. In the summer of 2016, the world’s Orthodox patriarchs were schedule to meet in Crete, in an “Ecumenical Council” — the first such meeting since the year 787. It was Patriarch Bartholomew’s special project. But just before the meeting convened, Patriarch Kirill pulled out.

Without Moscow’s participation, the meeting could not be a true Ecumenical Council. It was a complete waste of time. Patriarch Bartholomew was deeply insulted.

Fast-forward to 2018. Ukranian president Petro Poroshenko was in political trouble. He decided to play the church nationalism card. Next thing you know, Bartholomew stuck the shiv into the back of Russian Orthodoxy by granting breakaway Ukrainians a tomos. Until I read the FT piece, I hadn’t realized how disgracefully Filaret, an elderly, King Lear bishop in Ukraine, had behaved in all this. Like I said, nobody has clean hands.

And this past spring, Poroshenko still lost his election.

The tectonic shocks from the schism continue to roll across the Orthodox world. Ultimately, all the churches will likely be forced to side with either Moscow or Constantinople — and that means not being able to receive communion at each side’s churches. It is a terrible, terrible thing. And Ukrainian Orthodoxy remains a hot jurisdictional mess. An Orthodox theologian tells the FT that the schism “could drag on for decades.” Which is to say, long after the patriarchs, bishops, and politicians who caused it have died and gone on to their reward.

Here’s something I did not know until read the FT piece (which, again, you can try to access here): fallout from the schism has damaged the relationship between Putin and Kirill. Putin is said to fault the Patriarch for not preventing the schism, and the Patriarch is said to blame Putin for forcing it with his clumsy geopolitical strategery.

What if they’re both right? What if the symphonia between Church and State under Putin has ended being disadvantageous for both Church and State?

As I said: I am not well informed enough to take a position on this matter, except to say that it grieves me that the Orthodox Church suffers like this from the sins and failings of men. One must pray that charity and humility ultimately prevail, and the schism is healed. In the meantime, I commend Max Seddon and the Financial Times for their thoughtful attention to the role theology and ecclesiastical history play in the monumental geopolitical events of our time.