Oh, for heaven’s freaking sake:

A new fifth grade teacher at Canopy Oaks Elementary is asking students to use gender-neutral pronouns in the classroom. Math and science teacher Chloe Bressack sent the request home in a letter to parents headlined “About Mx. Bressack.” “… my pronouns are ‘they, them, their’ instead of ‘he, his, she, hers.’ I know it takes some practice for it to feel natural,” the letter reads, “but students catch on pretty quickly.” The letter also asks that students use “Mx.,” (pronounced ‘Mix’) when addressing the teacher rather than Mr. or Ms. The note alarmed some parents.

Ya think? Naturally, this:

Canopy Oaks Principal Paul Lambert said he and the school are in full support of Bressack. “We support her preference in how she’s addressed, we certainly do,” Lambert said. “I think a lot of times it might be decided that there is an agenda there, because of her preference — I can tell you her only agenda is teaching math and science at the greatest level she can.”

She calls herself “transgender,” and earlier this year was protesting for trans rights:

Chloe Bressack, a K-12 teacher said, “They tell me that my gender, my existence, is inappropriate.” Bressack also expressed how she was told that she’s selfish because of her being a teacher to children. “I had people look me in the eye and tell me that I am selfish for being a teacher, selfish for putting myself into a position where I am around children and exposing them to the transgender lifestyle, whatever that is.” “I will not be spending my entire life pretending to be someone that I am not. I refuse to show students that their gender identities are something to be ashamed of. I refuse to show students that their gender identity makes them a danger to other students,” said Bressack.

Those poor children. Chloe Bressack is a SJW narcissist who forces little kids to deal with her personal dysfunction. She’s going to spend her life being a whiny pain in the backside, and forcing co-workers to play along with her drama out of fear of being sued.

“Mx. Bressack.” Lunacy. Good luck, public school parents of America. You and your kids are going to need it.

Basically, people, Meathead won.

I think this stuff winds me up precisely because it’s so trivial. That, and it’s just wrong to force little ones to have to deal with garbage like this before they even know what a pronoun is.