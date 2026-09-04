Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
The Iran War

Iran War Day 189: White House Downplays War in Press Conference, as U.S. Diesel Prices Hit Record High

State of the Union: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said regime change in Iran was the “central mission.”
Traces of US attacks on Tehran
Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images
Luke Nicastro
Sep 4, 2026 10:40 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

In a Thursday press conference, Vice President J.D. Vance sought to play down the seriousness of the ongoing war with Iran. “I wouldn’t call it a war,” he said in response to a question, adding that—despite multiple exchanges with Iran this week—the U.S. was no longer conducting “major combat operations.” The vice president also said he was unsure when the conflict would end, and expressed skepticism concerning reports the U.S. military had killed civilians in a Tuesday strike on a residential area (though he noted the claims were under review). U.S. Central Command has separately confirmed it is looking into the incident.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country continues to seek regime change in Iran. “I am confident in our ability to remove this threat once and for all—in other words, to topple this regime,” the Israeli leader stated in a Thursday meeting with the IDF’s general staff. “That is the central mission that still lies ahead of us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach.” 

Oil prices remained elevated, with U.S. diesel prices hitting a record high of $5.85 per gallon on Friday. (Because of diesel’s importance in freight and delivery, spikes in its price can have outsize effects on broader inflation.) Brent crude was trading at around $90 per barrel Friday morning, and the average price of gas in the U.S. is $4.15, according to AAA.

More like this

Iran War Day 187: After U.S., Iran Trade Strikes, Trump Again Raises Regime Change

Jude Russo September 2, 2026 - 5:58 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The USS Abraham Lincoln put in at Pattaya, Thailand.

Hurting Everyday Iranians Doesn’t Help American Interests

Andrew Day September 2, 2026
Experts say Tehran will dig in, not back down, amid “economic D-Day.”

Iran War Day 186: Trump Rules Out Using Nukes Against Iran

Luke Nicastro September 1, 2026 - 10:00 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The president also downplayed the possibility of conventional escalation following Sunday's tit-for-tat strikes.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today