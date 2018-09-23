True:

Solzhenitsyn wrote that in the Soviet Union, trials were never to be treated as a matter of the guilt or innocence of the accused, but of furthering the class struggle. https://t.co/VZC6FlkDYM — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) September 23, 2018

You have to watch that clip. Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono says point blank that facts don’t matter. Kavanaugh is guilty of attempted rape decades ago because he is a conservative judge.

This is infuriating. Since all this came up with Christine Blasey Ford, I have tried to be open-minded about it. I said at first that even if the accusation was true, I don’t understand what the actions of a drunk 17 year old tell us about the character of a 53 year old. Some of you explained that to me, such that even though I still don’t agree 100 percent with you, you made me significantly more sympathetic to your point of view. I benefited from listening to you.

This Hirono statement, though, is bone-chilling. Truth, due process — none of it matters to her. Last week, she said that American men should “shut up and step up” — that is, stop defending Kavanaugh, or due process, or anything else, and simply accept that he’s guilty on the basis of a single accusation.

These kinds of remarks from a senior Democratic politician is why many of us vote Republican even though the GOP doesn’t deserve it: entirely out of self-protection. Unless something unexpected comes out of this week’s Ford testimony, I hope that the Senate Judiciary committee will move Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Senate floor, and that he will be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Here’s one reason why that’s important to conservatives. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll indicates that the GOP is going to be wiped out this November. Excerpt:

The survey, six weeks before Americans head to the polls, shows Democrats leading Republicans by 52 percent to 40 percent for control of Congress. If it holds, that 12 percentage point margin would suggest a “blue wave” large enough to switch control of not just the House but also the Senate. “The results could not be clearer about making a change in direction from Trump’s policies,” explained Bill McInturff, the Republican pollster who helps conduct the NBC/WSJ survey. “Once again, Americans are hitting the brakes in a mid-term.” In each of the last three off-year elections — 2006, 2010 and 2014 — voters have flipped control of one or both houses of Congress away from the incumbent president’s party. This year, the provocative behavior some voters accepted from Candidate Trump in 2016 has overshadowed everything else, including falling unemployment, surging growth and rising stock values.

The story goes on to say that this is entirely about the majority’s disgust with Trump. I understand that. I genuinely do. I like some of what he has done, but on the whole, Trump has been a bad president. The drama is exhausting.

However, let’s be realistic: when the Democrats take power again — first in Congress (as is most likely), then, eventually, in the White House (whether in 2020 or 2024), they are going to come down like a ton of bricks on social and religious conservatives. The best hope we have in the long term is in the judiciary. Again, barring new evidence emerging this week against Kavanaugh, I hope he is confirmed, and that the GOP-controlled Senate works overtime to confirm as many judges as it can. If the Senate flips to the Dems this November, Donald Trump is not going to get another federal judge confirmed in this term. And Congress will be in the hands of the party of Mazie Hirono, who believes that if you hold the wrong philosophy, you are not entitled to a presumption of innocence.

UPDATE: Just saw this tweet. Important.

Fair. Unless Ford has leads she hasn't shared, there is now basically nothing for the FBI to investigate. https://t.co/EdmpHiDMa3 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) September 23, 2018

