Man, what a pack of perverts. If CBN reported the same facts, it would be seen as an act of anti-gay bigotry on the part of Christian media. But Slate treats it as a celebration of diversity. Excerpts:

When at their leisure, some queer people socialize and sweat it out at LGBTQ badminton games. Others enjoy hearing a reading at the local queer bookstore. And for still others, the best way to spend free time is rolling around on floor mats with each other while wearing puppy masks, collars, and tail-shaped butt plugs, barking and sniffing like real pups. Known as pup play, this is a brand of BDSM role-play where people imitate adolescent canine behavior in order to get off. When done with other pups, it’s considered a “mosh,” and it happens regularly at leather bars all across the country. For some, pup play is just for Saturday nights. But could the fetish lifestyle offer more than just a good time? For the Fog City Pack in San Francisco, it does. Pup Turbo (human name: Phil Hammack) is one of the two alphas who lead the pack, which is a group of nine polyamorous pups. What makes them different is that they operate “on a mentorship philosophy and structure,” he explains. Mentorship in the LGBTQ world comes in all forms, whether it’s drag mothers teaching queens to contour and make it in the biz, or leather daddies showing their sub the ropes—literally. But these sorts of mentor relationships often extend to areas of life beyond craft and kink. As Turbo points out, a lot of queer people aren’t raised by queer people. They aren’t taught how to survive and thrive in the world as themselves when it comes to personal growth, relationships, or careers, since society is predominately straight and cis. Many benefit from turning to more experienced people to help show them the way. Although a BDSM puppy pack might seem an unlikely vehicle for mentorship, for the Fog City Pack, it works.

Tail-shaped butt plugs and sniffing each other’s butts like hound dogs. Nope, nothing undignified or inhuman about that. The reporter makes an onsite visit:

Turbo invited me to his pack’s “kennel” to talk mentorship in the queer pup scene. As I walked to their place, located on a busy street in the Castro, I imagined it would be a fully equipped kennel-like dungeon with slings, f-ck benches, and a series of dog cages in a warehouse space. Instead, I arrived at a beautiful three-story Victorian Queen Anne home as charming as an Armistead Maupin book cover. (Only two members of the pack live there permanently, but it’s home base for them all.) I was also naïvely expecting to be greeted by the pack, outfitted in leather puppy masks, which are called “hoods” in the scene. But in reality, the guys who welcomed me were hoodless, in their street clothes. We didn’t sit on a series of floor mats, either, like you might see at pup night at your local Eagle kink bar, but instead gathered around their fashionable dining table.

F-ck benches and dog cages. One more excerpt:

Fog City Pack and other families like it shouldn’t be confused with the recent, infamous case of the polyamorous muscle bears led by a so-called master who allegedly got one of his “pups” to inject his scrotum with silicone, leading to his death. That relationship was more akin to master-slave roleplay, and even then it was taken to the extreme. Generally speaking, pups are looking for belly rubs, not deadly body modifications.

Well, that’s a relief. Read the whole thing. Keep in mind that Slate presents this as normal and healthy. What mom and dad wouldn’t love for their son to grow up to shove plastic tails up his butt and coldnose men inside a San Francisco dungeon? If you’d like to meet the Fog City Pup Pack, check out their bios on their website. Their mamas must be so proud.

Nothing surprises me about human perversion, not anymore. What is most notable about this is the mainstream media attempt to normalize it.

By the way, check out the New Yorker‘s report on “consenticorns” who patrol a New York sex-and-dance party. Excerpt:

The consenticorn, a kind of dance-floor monitor, wore a long fur coat and a light-up unicorn horn, and stood before a table bearing free New York City Department of Health-brand condoms, ready to deliver a short lecture on the rules. Rule No. 1: No photos or video. Rule No. 2: Costumes. “Is everyone wearing a costume?” she asked. The partygoers opened their coats to reveal corsets, fishnets, lace. One man, dressed in a button-down shirt, had missed the memo. “I’m on the guest list,” he protested. “I can lend you some bondage tape!” someone offered. Problem solved. Rule No. 3: Mandatory consent. “You are not going to touch anyone, in any way, without getting express, verbal consent,” the consenticorn, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “This is true for all gender variations,” she continued. “Anything that is not a ‘Yes’ or a ‘Hell, yes’ is a ‘Hell, no.’ ” And should anyone, at any point, feel unsafe, she went on, “look for one of us with a horn. We’re the consenticorns, and we’re here to help you.” The consent program at House of Yes is three years old. It consists of waivers, signage (“If you feel something, say something”), staff trainings, and a policy posted on all event pages. At House of Love, where partyers are invited to “embrace the full spectrum of gender and sexual possibilities,” vigilance is heightened.

Pup play and consenticorns — and boring old Red State right-wing normies like me are considered by these people to be the bad, weird ones. Last night in her “prebuttal” to the State of the Union address, California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, denounced “homophobia and transphobia,” and tweeted:

Russia was able to influence our election because they figured out that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia are America’s Achilles heel. These issues aren’t only civil rights — they’re also a matter of national security. We have to deal with that. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

I wonder what Sen. Harris thinks about her pseudo-canine constituents in San Francisco. Does she endorse pup play? Is defending pup play a matter of national security? If the Fog City Pack can’t sniff each other’s butts in public, will Putin win?

I’m joking, but only a little. Somebody should make these Democrats draw a line on how far they’re willing to go to defend polymorphous perversity. By the way, guess who represents the Fog City pups in Congress? Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).

UPDATE: For the record, I think that the Fog City pervs should be allowed to go about their business without being hauled off to the pound, or forcibly neutered. I would very much like to know, though, on what grounds progressives would criticize what they do, and on what grounds they would say that the Fog City folks have no business in area high schools doing presentations for kids as part of fighting “hate.” Or what if the Fog City kinksters wanted to host a Pup Play Story Hour at the local public library — would that be okay? Why or why not?