Look at that image. You can’t see the newborn’s head. If it is still inside its mother, it is not yet a person, under the law, and the doctor could be, at that moment, inserting scissors inside the baby’s brain stem, to make a space big enough to insert a vacuum to suck the baby’s brains out.

This is legal in our country.

What if the scene above were an image from a botched late-term abortion, and the baby happened to have slipped free from her mother’s birth canal before being exterminated by the doctor? Senate Republicans tried yesterday to pass a bill requiring those doctors to give that newborn medical care.

Democrats voted it down. From Alexandra DeSanctis:

By a vote of 53-44, the Senate has failed to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required doctors to provide medical care to infants born alive after an attempted abortion procedure. The bill — sponsored by Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) and cosponsored by 49 of his fellow Republican senators — needed 60 votes to overcome the legislative filibuster. Just three Democratic senators crossed the aisle to vote with Republicans in favor of the legislation: Bob Casey Jr. (Pa.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Doug Jones (Ala.). All six of the Democratic senators currently running for the 2020 presidential nomination voted against the bill: Cory Booker (N.J.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), and Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), along with Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Three Republican senators did not vote on the bill: Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Tim Scott (S.C.). According to their communications directors, both Cramer and Scott missed the vote due to flight delays.

Read it all.

What was the bill about? NR editors explained, prior to Monday’s vote. Excerpt:

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which the Senate will consider on Monday, requires doctors to provide medical care to infants born alive in the course of attempted abortions and forbids killing them. Senator Sasse brought the legislation to the floor after Virginia’s Democratic governor Ralph Northam endorsed allowing mothers and physicians to determine whether newborns should be left to die, at least in some circumstances. Democratic senators managed to avoid opining on Northam’s remarks, with help from reporters who chose to ignore or distort them. But Sasse’s bill forces the issue: Does increasing support among Democrats for abortion up until birth preclude them from supporting a bill that mandates medical care for newborns? The answer appears to be yes. When Sasse requested unanimous consent to his legislation earlier this month, he was blocked by Democratic senator Patty Murray of Washington, who claimed that there are already laws against infanticide. In the context of abortion, this is false. No federal law enacts an explicit requirement that newborns be afforded “the same degree” of care that “any other child born alive at the same gestational age” would receive, as Sasse’s bill does. Only 33 states have a law like this in place, and those laws can, of course, be removed. New York’s recent abortion expansion affirmatively repealed the state’s born-alive protections. Sounding eerily like Northam, opponents of the bill, including Planned Parenthood, claim that it will unduly restrict women’s health-care options. But this legislation places no restrictions on access to abortion or on the type of abortion a woman can receive. It creates criminal penalties for doctors who allow infants to die from lack of medical care and mandates that children delivered alive in abortion clinics be transported to a hospital. It requires reporting violations of the law, institutes penalties for directly killing a newborn, and grants the woman on whom an abortion is performed protection from prosecution and civil cause of action against the abortionist.

This was too much for the Democratic Party’s senators (with the honorable exceptions of Manchin, Casey, and Jones). Presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Amy Klobuchar all voted for infanticide.

This is how far the Democratic Party will go to defend the Sexual Revolution: allowing babies born in a failed abortion procedure to die if their mother does not want them.

Think it doesn’t happen? Watch this clip from 2013, from an undercover visit to a Bronx abortion clinic:

Our investigators exposed this New York abortion facility, which says they will put a born-alive baby in a jar of "solution" to drown her. They also say to "flush" the baby down the toilet, or "put it in a bag" if she's born alive. pic.twitter.com/GYxdpyEbDK — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 20, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Five years ago, a pro-life activist group, analyzing Centers for Disease Control statistics, estimated that 362 newborns over the past decade had survived a botched abortion attempt, but had been allowed to die.

It really does shock one’s conscience: every single Democratic US senator running for president is so fanatical about abortion rights that they will protect infanticide. And so will the Democratic Party. Liberal readers, when you find yourselves marveling at why a number of conservative voters vote against their apparent economic interests by voting Republican, understand that this has a lot to do with it.

Old hotness: "You're not officially alive until you're born."

New hotness: "Well, yeah, you're outside of the womb, but you weren't *wanted* in the first place, so it's ok if medical care is withheld and you're left to die."#BornAliveAct — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 26, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js