Finally got back to the Great State this evening — bone-tired, but full of great memories of an unforgettable week. The family loves all the gifts I brought. As predicted, chicken salt was a great hit (that’s my daughter Nora). Thanks, Chong and Dan! The security agent at LAX pulled my bag aside and ran onsite chemical tests on the chicken salt. “What is chicken salt?” he asked. I would have asked the same thing a week ago.

