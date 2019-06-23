Readers, I will soon be headed to Poland to do research for my upcoming book on the lessons we in the US and Europe have to learn from the experiences of those who resisted Communism. I will be in Warsaw from June 5-9, and in Krakow from the 9th through the 12th (I will actually be in Krakow through June 15, but will be involved in a seminar from the 12th onward). I am thrilled to be going for the first time to the country of Wojtyla, Milosz, and Walesa.

I am working with Polish contacts to set up interviews during this time, and indeed already have some set up, but I would like to reach out to Polish readers, and readers who know Poland, to ask for advice. Who should I talk to? What should I see while in the country? Remember, the book will be focused on the elements of the anti-communist dissident experience that help us understand and confront the soft totalitarianism emerging today. If you’ve read Ryszard Legutko’s great book The Demon In Democracy: Totalitarian Temptations In Free Societies, you know exactly what I’m talking about (and yes, I will be interviewing Prof. Legutko in Krakow).

Please let me know what you think, either in the comments, or by writing me privately at rod — at — amconmag — dot — com. Due to the volume of mail I receive, I can’t guarantee that I will respond to all e-mails personally, but I will read them.