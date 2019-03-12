Because of my travel schedule, I was offline for virtually all of Monday. I got back to the hotel room in Miami and saw that the Interwebs had blown sky high with errbody trying to burn Tucker Carlson at the stake for some gross and stupid things he said on a shock jock’s radio show over a decade ago.

Except Tucker isn’t having it. At all. Watch what he said here. Excerpts:

Do I like what he said in a conversation with a shock jock? No. Do I think he should apologize or in any way acknowledge what those prisspots at Media Matters pulled up from ages ago? Not no, but hell no. A world in which political activists and operatives do deep dives into the past comments of public figures to try to ruin them today is a world none of us should want. What actual adult person cares what obnoxious things Tucker Carlson, or any other TV personality, said over ten years ago? Really, who? Freddy Gray is good on this.

What is it about the left today that they try to get people fired for saying things they don’t like? Look at these whiny, malicious girls who are too fragile to be in college:

Students at @SarahLawrence are currently occupying the prez’s office with a list of demands, including this one. Abrams’ “crime” was writing an op-ed in the NYT that these students disagreed with. This sends chills up my spine. pic.twitter.com/0J0kaNmAQD — Samantha Harris (@SamatFIRE) March 12, 2019

Here’s the whole list of demands. You don’t like what a professor wrote? Write a letter to the editor. Go visit with him to share your views. Don’t try to shut him down and force him to beg for mercy, children. The president of Sarah Lawrence ought to send in the police to drag every one of those privileged brats out of her office, then suspend them for the rest of the semester. If they get away with this, that will tell you everything you need to know about that school.