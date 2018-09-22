Christine Blasey Ford named four people who could corroborate her claim that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party.

According to CNN, none of them do. Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, two of the people named by Ford, deny it. Now:

CNN has learned that the committee has reached out to a longtime friend of Ford named Leland Ingham Keyser. “I understand that you have been identified as an individual who was in attendance at a party that occurred circa 1982 described in a recent Washington Post article,” a committee staffer wrote Keyser earlier this week. On Saturday night, her lawyer, Howard Walsh, released a statement to CNN and the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Simply put,” Walsh said, “Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.” The lawyer acknowledged to CNN that Keyser is a lifelong friend of Ford’s.

This comes on top of the denial of the fourth person named by Ford:

In addition, Patrick J. Smyth issued a statement. “I understand that I have been identified by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as the person she remembers as ‘PJ’ who supposedly was present at the party she described in her statements to the Washington Post,” Smyth said in his statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I am issuing this statement today to make it clear to all involved that I have no knowledge of the party in question; nor do I have any knowledge of the allegations of improper conduct she has leveled against Brett Kavanaugh.” “Personally speaking, I have known Brett Kavanaugh since high school and I know him to be a person of great integrity, a great friend, and I have never witnessed any improper conduct by Brett Kavanaugh towards women. To safeguard my own privacy and anonymity, I respectfully request that the Committee accept this statement in response to any inquiry the Committee may have.”

So that leaves Ford and Ford alone making the allegation.

Maybe we’ll learn something more in testimony. But if not, and if Kavanaugh is denied this Supreme Court seat on the basis of a single uncorroborated allegation of an event she claims happened over 30 years ago, about which she told no one until 2012, and that has been flatly denied by Kavanaugh — that will be a personal and professional travesty for him, and will have a devastating effect on public life. All it will take is an accusation unsupported by anything to torpedo a man’s career. This cannot be allowed to happen, as a matter of simple justice.