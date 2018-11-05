Here is an extraordinary essay in Commonweal by James Heaney, a conservative Catholic layman who has been disabused by the scandal of his trust in the Catholic institution — though not his trust in the Catholic faith. He starts like this:

Ten years ago, I believed a myth. In the beginning, there was Vatican II. It was good but messy, and the Bad Catholics hijacked it to undermine doctrine. They took over seminaries and turned them into cesspools where heresy was mandatory and depravity rampant. Then Pope John Paul II came along. He drove out the Bad Catholics and cleaned up the seminaries. Too late! The Bad Catholics had already committed terrible crimes, which were covered up without the pope’s awareness. In 2002, their abuses exploded into public view, and the JPII Catholics got blamed for crimes committed by a dying generation of clerics. The JPII bishops took it on the chin, but they fixed the problem with the Dallas Charter. Then Benedict XVI, the great theologian, appointed orthodox bishops who would carry forward the renewal. The horrors of the Scandal were behind us. The two primordial forces of the postconciliar church, orthodoxy and heresy, had fought a great battle, and orthodoxy had been vindicated.

Subsequently, Heaney learned — via the scandal in his own diocese — that the line between good and evil did not pass between orthodox and heterodox clergy. In fact, clergy tended to protect other clergy, at the expense of the laity. More:

Theoretically, the Holy See is supervising, but there are more than three thousand ordinaries reporting directly to the pope. I don’t know about you, but in my workplace no one person is allowed to manage more than a dozen direct reports. More than that, and management becomes distracted and ineffective. With so much on its plate, Rome won’t intervene, and probably won’t even notice, unless someone is convicted of a crime. Besides, a few well-cultivated contacts in today’s Rome will get you a lot further up the career ladder than holiness. Power flows from the top of the hierarchy down through overt and covert cliques. Powerful clerics are accountable to those cliques, not to the faithful. The laity are needed only for their wallets. The structure I have just described could hardly be better at catalyzing abuse. Look at Cardinals Egan and McCarrick. One was considered conservative, the other liberal, but both were notorious on abuse—and St. John Paul gave both the red hat. How about Cardinal Mahony and Cardinal Pell? Archbishops Finn, Wilson, and Bruskewitz? Or Cardinal Law, the great conservative prelate whose punishment was promotion? The same story unfolds today in Honduras, Chile, and Australia. Now we’ve learned from Pennsylvania that dozens of bishops, perhaps a cardinal, are implicated in a broad, deep, clerical conspiracy—a conspiracy that was well established years before my old scapegoats, Vatican II and the sexual revolution, were around to take the blame. This crisis was not caused by Marty Haugen tunes and the Land O’ Lakes statement. At the root of this crisis is structure—the particular way church governance has calcified in the past couple of centuries. That structure has to go.

Read the whole thing. There are a lot of details in it that I’m not going to reproduce here. I think Heaney might be making the same kind of mistake here that he made before: finding a single cause for the scandal. The collapse in many quarters of Catholic orthodoxy, along with massive changes in popular culture (e.g., the Sexual Revolution), as well as the homosexualization of the priesthood, all played a role in bringing about this crisis.

What’s important about Heaney’s essay is that it challenges directly the story that many conservative Catholics — I was one of them once — told themselves about what was wrong with the Church. It’s a story that more than a few liberal Catholics still tell themselves, from the other side, now that a progressive is pope. Catholics seeking genuine reform need to focus on the root causes of the problem, not just on what explanations fit their prior convictions.

To repeat: I don’t believe James Heaney’s account is sufficient. But I am certain that it is necessary. It is very hard for conservative Catholics to surrender the myth that Heaney aptly describes in his first paragraph. But it has to be done if the Church is to be saved from its own clergy. This kind of thing is what Archbishop Georg Gänswein, no liberal he, meant when he said in Rome this autumn that “the hour of strong and decisive laity has struck.”

(Incidentally, an orthodox Catholic priest told me the other day that the best thing that the laity can do now to bring about reform is to use the power of the purse. I didn’t have enough time with him to ask him to clarify.)

UPDATE: Monsignor Charles Pope writes something similar. Excerpt: