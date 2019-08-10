Not surprising news:

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier indicted on sex trafficking charges last month, committed suicide at a Manhattan jail, officials said on Saturday.

Mr. Epstein hung himself and his body was found this morning at roughly 7:30.

This news will come as a relief to a lot of rich and powerful people. There were a lot of them who had an interest in seeing Epstein dead. He tried to commit suicide once. He should have been on suicide watch. How the hell was he in a position to do this? Who allowed this to happen?

He will not now be tried for sex trafficking. Does this mean that the Epstein files will not be opened? That we will never know which wealthy, well-connected people he serviced?

This can’t be right. That information has to be released. Let them all burn, these people.

UPDATE: This, 1000 percent:

