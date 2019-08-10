Not surprising news:

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier indicted on sex trafficking charges last month, committed suicide at a Manhattan jail, officials said on Saturday. Mr. Epstein hung himself and his body was found this morning at roughly 7:30.

This news will come as a relief to a lot of rich and powerful people. There were a lot of them who had an interest in seeing Epstein dead. He tried to commit suicide once. He should have been on suicide watch. How the hell was he in a position to do this? Who allowed this to happen?

He will not now be tried for sex trafficking. Does this mean that the Epstein files will not be opened? That we will never know which wealthy, well-connected people he serviced?

This can’t be right. That information has to be released. Let them all burn, these people.

UPDATE: This, 1000 percent:

This is the thing. Transparent investigation of the entire context is required because public trust is already too low, and letting the case fade out could be catastrophic for our already fragile polity https://t.co/fmZNCtAYkv — Jonathan Coppage (@JonCoppage) August 10, 2019

Removing the man in the most high-profile child trafficking case in the country from suicide watch is a death sentence, and every administrator involved should be removed from their job. https://t.co/J4jQ54bndv — Tara Ann Thieke (@TaraAnnThieke) August 10, 2019

