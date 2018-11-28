Dylan Regier, 14, becomes his New Orleans public school’s first transgender homecoming queen. The Times-Picayune observes this historic occasion with a celebratory feature story, the elements of which are soooo 2018. Let’s examine:

Dylan was afraid to complete the process of transitioning from male to female, “but I told myself if I could win homecoming queen then I was going to do it,” Dylan said. That Friday night, Dylan’s goal became a reality. There was a palpable sense of excitement when Dylan and their father, J.D. Ligier, spoke by phone to The Times-Picayune about being named queen.

Note the pronoun. More:

“All the kids were cheering my name in the hallway. Everyone was giving me hugs and everyone was really supportive,” Dylan said. … Dylan said dozens of students poured outside to cheer and applaud the homecoming court when they arrived by limo.

Transgenderism is quite popular at Morris Jeff. To the kids there, Dylan Regier is a hero. And also to the administration:

In a released statement, Morris Jeff Head of School Patricia Perkins said the school encourages its students to be open-minded to the views and ways of others and to understand that “others who may be different from us may also be right.” “We applaud [Dylan’s] courage as a risk taker and we are proud that Morris Jeff is a safe place for students to express themselves,” Perkins stated.

There is never the slightest hint in this story that anybody would or should have a problem with this phenomenon. Maybe it was impossible to find such a person. I bet you anything that the reporter did not even try. In our media, there is only one way to understand transgenderism. Here is a sub-headline within the story:

See how this works? The headline-writer is making a value judgment about transgenderism.

Dylan’s father, J.D. Ligier, is a disabled veteran. He tells the paper that his son has always been feminine, and that he has long known this is not just a phase. Might his son be gay? Why does he assume the boy is transgender? That’s not part of this story. The story exists to teach parents how society expects them to react when their sons try to be homecoming queen:

Dylan gave credit to several friends and, in particular, their father for being supportive. “It’s important to just love unconditionally and let your children tell you who they are,” J.D. Ligier said. Dylan’s father stressed it’s important for parents to let their children “introduce themselves to you” so they can find their own identities.

Let children tell adults what’s real and what’s not. That’s the official line now in this culture.