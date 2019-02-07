Emma Green at The Atlantic says that Trump may have found a wedge issue:

Trump and other Republicans are using divisions over late-term abortion to their political advantage. They have seized on the Democratic legislation to argue that Democrats are extreme and out of touch with American public opinion on this issue. Trump’s comments on abortion in the State of the Union received loud applause from Republican members of Congress. Ultimately, this may signal how the party will approach abortion in the long windup to the 2020 election: by using extreme cases as a powerful wedge issue.

Remember, though, that it’s the Democrats who are so wedded to abortion-rights fundamentalism that they are jamming through extraordinarily cruel legislation, and doing things like ordering skyscrapers lit up to celebrate it. Here’s Alexandra DeSanctis, also writing in The Atlantic:

These bills represent some of the most lenient abortion policies in the country. [Virginia Del. Kathy] Tran said her bill would allow a woman to receive an abortion at term, while in labor, and she offered no explanation of what potential maternal or fetal health complications would necessitate it. Defending the bill in an interview, [Gov. Ralph] Northam appeared to suggest that it would permit a physician to deny medical care to a newborn infant: “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” (Northam’s spokesperson later insisted that his remarks had been misconstrued, and that he had been describing only what might happen in the event of “a nonviable pregnancy or in the event of severe fetal abnormalities.”) In New York, Cuomo lit up the city’s Freedom Tower in pink after signing his bill, celebrating the legal right to abort fetuses that could survive outside the womb. This fits with the general tenor of high-profile abortion-rights groups, such as the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood, that not only seek to erase limits on abortion but also portray it as routine health care and glorify it as a social good.

Glorify it as a social good. Not a necessary evil, or even a tragedy that needs to be kept safe, legal, and rare. A social good.

This is how abortion-crazy the Democratic Party is: Last week, Sen. Ben Sasse proposed a bill that would require health-care providers who are present when a child is born during a failed abortion or attempted abortion to provide that child with the same care they would give a child born during normal gestation. The bill failed procedurally when Sen. Patty Murray of Washington registered opposition by saying:

“We have laws against infanticide in this country,” Murray said. “This is a gross misinterpretation of the actual language of the bill that is being asked to be considered and therefore I object.” Murray then walked off the floor without elaborating.

It’s not Donald Trump and the GOP that’s making abortion a wedge issue. It’s the Democrats, with their unhinged extremism.

Protecting right to do stick scissors into a partially-born baby’s skull to kill her is why Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered Freedom Tower lit up in pink recently:

But see, it’s the Republicans who are out looking for wedge issues.

Know what’s going to be even more wedgey? The Democrats flooding the zone with identity politics. I really and truly can’t wait until Kamala Harris and the rest of them try to appease the SJWs of the party’s base without unnerving the massive middle who don’t appreciate being maligned as a Putinist fellow traveler because they won’t take their kids to Drag Queen Story Hour:

Russia was able to influence our election because they figured out that racism, sexism, anti-Semitism, homophobia, and transphobia are America’s Achilles heel. These issues aren’t only civil rights — they’re also a matter of national security. We have to deal with that. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 6, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I bet Harris and her Democratic counterparts couldn’t find a bad word to say about her diversity-celebrating, coldnosing constituents. To the media, though, it’s the Republicans who are driving the wedge. Meanwhile, If the Democrats can find a transgendered abortionist who never wrote a YA novel or, if white, never donned blackface, I’d say they’d have the perfect running mate for whichever wild-eyed progressive bashi-bazouk wins the nomination.