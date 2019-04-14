Camille Paglia said something the other day that triggered a group of whinypants college students at Philadelphia’s University of the Arts. They launched a petition to get the school’s president, David Yager, to silence its most famous professor.

I just want to let that sink in: these SJW twerps actually think they can defeat CAMILLE FREAKING PAGLIA!

From their Change.org petition:

Here is what we demand of UArts: 1) Camille Paglia should be removed from UArts faculty and replaced by a queer person of color. If, due to tenure, it is absolutely illegal to remove her, then the University must at least offer alternate sections of the classes she teaches, instead taught by professors who respect transgender students and survivors of sexual assault.

2) The University of the Arts must cease to provide Camille Paglia additional platforms such as public events and opportunities to sell her books on campus.

3) The University of the Arts must apologize for its embarrassing response to this situation, and specifically President David Yager must apologize for his wildly ignorant and hypocritical letter.

4) The University of the Arts must sit down with a group of transgenders students and survivors of sexual assault to discuss how they can best be supported moving forward. This group must include students of color.

At this point, most university presidents would clutch their pearls and convene a listening session to negotiate the terms of their surrender. That’s not how David Yager rolls. This is how David Yager rolls:

How about that! A college president who knows he’s a college president, and acts like it! Thank you, David Yager. More, please.