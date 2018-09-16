As I wrap up my book tour in Italy, I regret that I was not able to get up to Norcia to visit the monks. Tonight I am staying with a young Catholic family that has been greatly blessed by their friendship with the Norcia monks. The father of this household has even become a Benedictine oblate. So many Italians I’ve met look to the Monks of Norcia as a stronghold of true faith and stability in this difficult time in the Catholic Church’s life.

Then it hit me: so many of you US Catholic readers have expressed either in comments or in private emails to me your determination to withhold donations from your local diocese for a time, in protest of the bishops’ behavior in the abuse scandal. You know, though, that you have to tithe. God expects it, and it’s the right thing to do.

Why not tithe to the monks of Norcia? As you’ll recall, their monastery crumbled in the 2016 earthquake. They have relocated to the mountainside near the town, and are working on a permanent home there. They intend to build an earthquake-proof cloister. From their latest fundraising letter:

The Monks of Norcia Foundation, a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization, has already received donations and pledges toward the building project, but still has a long way to go to reach the goal. For their part, the monks are also contributing to the funds needed to build through the profits earned from Birra Nursia sales and royalties from their 2015 music album “Benedicta: Marian Chant from Norcia.” We need 1 million euros to raise the frame and infrastructure of the new monastery building, which will be equipped to house at least 30 monks so that the community can grow.

Seriously, folks, if you are planning to withhold your regular tithe to your diocese for the time being, why not redirect it to the Norcia monks, who are the real deal? They are a light for the whole world. Please think about making a donation — or sign up for regular donations. You know how much I care about them, and esteem them. If you want to give confidently to help build a Catholic future you can believe in, the Monks of Norcia need your help.

Here’s how The Benedict Option ends: