This is genius, actually — and exactly what I’ve been saying for years was going to happen. From the Times of London; emphasis below is mine:

BBC staff have been told to use non- binary pronouns when addressing gender-fluid or transgender employees to ensure that the corporation does not develop a “heteronormative culture”. The policy means that BBC workers will be encouraged to refer to non-binary colleagues as “they” or “them”, rather than “he” or “she”. The broadcaster will also review its “systems and practices” to ensure that they are inclusive of non-binary genders, and will train managers on how to support transgender staff, especially when they are transitioning.



In addition heterosexual BBC staff will be asked to wear badges identifying themselves as “straight allies” to help their LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) colleagues. The corporation’s television, radio and news teams are also being told to increase the “incidental portrayal of LGBT identities” in their programmes.

This is about manufacturing reality among the BBC’s viewers, of course, but the really interesting thing about this is how BBC staff are asked to identify publicly as LGBT “allies.” What if you don’t want to do that, for religious reasons, or any other reason? Everyone in the workplace will know that you do not wish to be seen as an “ally.” Even if you treat your LGBT colleagues with total fairness and respect, that will not matter. Suddenly LGBT people and their “allies” will look upon you with suspicion. If you’re not an ally, what are you, an enemy? Stands to reason.

At some point, when it comes time for promotion, you will be asked to explain why you have not declared yourself an “ally” — and if you think this won’t hurt your chances of advancing in your career, you’re a fool.

The BBC has ingeniously designed a policy that, on its surface, is meant to help, but which serves to out those within the organization who aren’t 100 percent on board with the party line. The absence of badges will play the same role as a yellow star on Jews in anti-Semitic Europe: setting apart those within the group that it is okay to despise, because they are tainted with a quality hated by the majority.

Who do you think this is going to harm the most within the BBC? Low-ranking support staff — secretaries, janitors, etc. — who are immigrants from more conservative countries.

I have mentioned on a number of occasions in this space the case of a friend who is a traditional Catholic. He works as a senior manager for a major corporation. He has gays and lesbians on his staff. Says they’re good workers. His professional ethics ensure that he treats them no different from anybody else. He takes that very seriously. For the past few years, the company, which is strongly pro-LGBT, has invited its employees to identify publicly as “allies,” though it hasn’t come to the point of badge-wearing. His policy has simply been to withhold his name from the “allies” list, as a matter of conscience. But he also knows where the corporate culture in his workplace is headed, and is preparing for the day when he is compelled to declare himself an “ally,” or resign.

He trained and got certified for another line of work so he would have something to fall back on if he has to leave the corporation.

From the chapter on Work in The Benedict Option:

In the end, it comes down to what believers are willing to suffer for the faith. Are we ready to have our social capital devalued and lose professional status, including the possibility of accumulating wealth? Are we prepared to relocate to places far from the wealth and power of the cities of the empire, in search of a more religiously free way of life? It’s going to come to that for more and more of us. The time of testing is at hand. “A lot of Christians see no difference between being faithfully Christian and being professionally and socially ambitious,” says a religious liberty activist. “That is ending.” True story: a couple in suburban Washington, D.C., approached their pastor asking him to help their college student daughter, who felt a calling to be an overseas missionary. “That’s wonderful!” said the pastor. “Oh no, you misunderstand,” said the parents. “We want you to help us talk her out of ruining her life.” Christians like that couple won’t make it through what’s to come. Christians with sacrificial hearts like their daughter’s will. But it’s going to cost them plenty. A young Christian who dreams of being a lawyer or doctor might have to abandon that hope and enter a career in which she makes far less money than a lawyer or doctor would. An aspiring Christian academic might have to be happy with the smaller salary and lower prestige of teaching at a classical Christian high school. A Christian family might be forced to sell or close a business rather than submit to state dictates. The Stormans family of Washington state faced this decision after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a state law requiring its pharmacy to sell pills the family considers abortifacient. Depending on the ultimate outcome of her legal fight, florist Barronelle Stutzman, who declined for conscience reasons to arrange flowers for a gay wedding, faces the same choice. When that price needs to be paid, Benedict Option Christians should be ready to support one another economically—through offering jobs, patronizing businesses, professional networking, and so forth. This will not be a cure-all; the conversion of the public square into a politicized zone will be too far-reaching for orthodox Christian networks to employ or otherwise financially support all their economic refugees. But we will be able to help some.

Wake up. It’s coming.