That’s the prayer delivered at Baylor University’s 2019 spring graduation by Dan Freemyer of Fort Worth’s progressive Broadway Baptist Church. I’ve cued it up to a startling point. This prayer was uttered at graduation at the Baptist Notre Dame, deep in the heart of Texas.

The Baylor alumnus who sent it to me comments:

[Broadway] is an open and affirming church that cut ties with the Baptist General Convention of Texas long ago over homosexuality. Baylor is affiliated with the BGCT. Inviting this heretic was a slap in the face by Baylor’s administration. Baylor is done, stick a fork in it. [New Baylor president] Linda Livingstone has taken it into clear rebellion.

This is appalling. Whoever would have imagined that “straight white men” would be denounced in prayer at a Baylor University graduation ceremony? I wonder how many straight white men are Baylor donors? I wonder how many straight white male and female parents of high school students will understand the meaning of this signal, and look elsewhere for their children’s Christian college education?