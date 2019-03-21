A Home Office spokesman said: “This letter is not in accordance with our policy approach to claims based on religious persecution, including conversions to a particular faith.

So that’s a sign of hope, if even the professional secularists think this was an offensive move. Still, the government should find out who made this decision and either sack them, or force them to go for training. Here’s a tweet from the case worker advocating for the Iranian asylum-seeker, who includes images of the Home Office’s letter to his client:

Excerpt from a home office reasons for refusal letter for a convert to Christianity.

Look, no country is obliged to give any individual asylum, no matter how deserving their case. And it is perfectly valid for a bureaucrat to probe critically at asylum-seekers’ claims to religious conversion, if there is reason to suspect that the individual is falsely claiming conversion to gain asylum for other reasons. But to have some bigoted half-wit in the Home Office cherry-pick passages from the Bible to conclude that a man’s religion — the same religion that is the official religion of the British state! — is “not peaceful” is outrageous. What is the UK government doing to give meaningful religious literacy education to the bureaucrats making these decisions, which are often matters of life or death?

Does this ignorant bureaucrat understand that Her Majesty the Queen is the head of the Church of England? Would he turn his own sovereign away at the border?

By the way, I would love to know how many persecuted Christians the US Government has welcomed as asylum seekers from Muslim majority countries. I bet the number is shamefully low.