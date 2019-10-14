A reader writes:

I’m a semi-long time (5+ years?) reader of your blog. Since I was born in Hong Kong and my parents are back there now, I thought I would comment on what I’m hearing from their side.

Some quick background info: I was raised in Hong Kong until I was 11 when my parents decided to immigrate to Canada. With 1997 approaching and the uncertainty that came with China reclaiming Hong Kong, they felt that the Chinese regime could be very oppressive given what they had seen and heard during the Cultural Revolution in China (mid-60s-mid 70s). Fast forward to 2011, with both my brother and I grown up and working in the US, they decided to move back to Hong Kong and to retire there.

My parent’s perspective is that these protestors are destroying the city and those who were supportive of their actions initially (during the peaceful protests) are now viewing these whole movement with disgust. Here are some examples:

1) My mom was walking through the mall from the subway station to her apartment when suddenly over the PA system announcing the mall closing early because there are protestors coming and could cause destruction.

2) The subways were shut down and the payment card reader gates were destroyed at multiple stations. Now they hire new workers to manually scan each passenger’s card which creates a huge backlog at subway lines.

3) When traveling by car, there are protesters that have setup “checkpoints” to ensure that the driver and the passengers are supportive of their Free Hong Kong movement and demanded donation for their cause.

4) If a bystander so much as to suggest that perhaps there are better ways to approach these issue, he/she will get shouted at and possibly beat up. When my parents and I are chatting on the phone, they never mentioned any of this if they are in a public place.

Perhaps there is a generational gap here. My parents feel that most of these protestors are being manipulated by teachers / professors who have no skin in the game. These protestors are often students who are supported financially by their parents. My parents grew up poor. My dad never even started high school and had to start working at age 12 to support his mom and sister because my grandpa passed away early and unexpectedly. To him, to change the system, you work hard, move up the career ladder and initiate change when you are in the position of power. Otherwise, you are just spoiled and entitled.

Another common viewpoint here in the west is the issue with police brutality. Over in Hong Kong, my parents and their peers feel the opposite – that the police aren’t doing enough to stop the violence and all the destruction that’s taking place. They feel that in any other country, these types of protests (when they turned from peaceful demonstration to violence) would have gotten shutdown by the police immediately and without question. Yet somehow, in Hong Kong, they just let these things drag on and on, which is infuriating to them.