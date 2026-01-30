Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Don Lemon Arrested By Federal Authorities

State of the Union: The arrest was made in connection to a church protest earlier this month.
Television Journalist Don Lemon Arrested In Los Angeles Over Incident At Minneapolis Church
Credit: Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 30, 2026 11:45 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by Federal agents in Los Angeles, early Friday morning. The arrest was made in connection to a protest which disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Lemon was charged under the FACE act and with “conspiracy to deprive rights.”

On January 18, anti-ICE protestors stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, disrupting a church service. Lemon accompanied the protestors into the church, where they claimed one of the pastors is an ICE field director. 

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to respond to the disruption of the church service with Federal law.

At the time, the assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice’s civil rights division, Harmeet Dhillon, stated that the protest may have contained potential violations of the 1994 FACE Act. The FACE Act makes it a crime to “to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship,” and also prohibits similar actions and protests around abortion facilities.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” said Abbe Lowell, Don Lemon’s attorney, in a social media post. “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

More like this

Trump Calls for Arrest of Barack Obama

Joseph Addington Today, 10:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The president said his predecessor had attempted a coup during the 2016 presidential election.

Will Ted Cruz Go Anti-Trump in 2028?

Scott Greer January 30, 2026
The Texan senator seems ready to risk a counterrevolution within the GOP.

Which Victims of the Police Can You Slander?

Ann Coulter January 29, 2026
Part one of two about how the left wants you to talk about enforcing the law.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today