Don Lemon Arrested By Federal Authorities

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by Federal agents in Los Angeles, early Friday morning. The arrest was made in connection to a protest which disrupted a church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

At my direction, early this morning federal agents arrested Don Lemon, Trahern Jeen Crews, Georgia Fort, and Jamael Lydell Lundy, in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. More details soon. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 30, 2026

Lemon was charged under the FACE act and with “conspiracy to deprive rights.”

On January 18, anti-ICE protestors stormed the Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, disrupting a church service. Lemon accompanied the protestors into the church, where they claimed one of the pastors is an ICE field director.

At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to respond to the disruption of the church service with Federal law.

At the time, the assistant attorney general of the Department of Justice’s civil rights division, Harmeet Dhillon, stated that the protest may have contained potential violations of the 1994 FACE Act. The FACE Act makes it a crime to “to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship,” and also prohibits similar actions and protests around abortion facilities.

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this arrest, and that is the real indictment of wrongdoing in this case,” said Abbe Lowell, Don Lemon’s attorney, in a social media post. “Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”