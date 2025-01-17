DeWine to Appoint Husted to Vance Senate Seat

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that Jon Husted, the state’s lieutenant governor, will fill the vacant seat created by J.D. Vance’s elevation to the vice presidency.

Vance resigned his senate seat on January 10, so the appointment increases the Republican advantage in the Senate to 53–47.

It is my honor to accept the appointment to serve in the U.S. Senate. We have worked to Make Ohio Great Again & I look forward to working with @RealDonaldTrump & @JDVance to Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/fwIgst3gEm — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) January 17, 2025

“The person who is best suited to be the United States senator is a person who has been close to me for the last six years—a person who, almost daily, I work with,” DeWine stated announcing the appointment. “And that is Lieutenant Governor John Husted.”

“For decades, Ohioans endured the harsh effects of globalization, automation and complacency, leading to high unemployment and a reputation as being one of the worst states to do business,” Husted stated in remarks accepting the nomination. “But today, Ohio stands as one of the best states to do business with more jobs than at any point in our history.”

“Serious times demand serious people,” DeWine stated of Husted. “I will miss this very good man, the state of Ohio will miss this excellent lieutenant governor, but we are gaining a strong advocate for us in Washington, DC.”

Since the announcement of Husted’s appointment, Ohio’s other senator, Bernie Moreno, has issued congratulations to Husted.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who was seen as a potential candidate, is expected to run for the governorship of Ohio in 2026.