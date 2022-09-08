Devils Of Memphis

I'm in Tennessee today, Nashville, for an event tonight. Hard not to be thinking about Memphis, given the gruesome news from that cursed city.

The alleged gunman who live-streamed himself on a deadly mass shooting spree that terrorized Memphis for hours yesterday smiled as he was arrested & booked into jail. Four people, including a teen girl, were killed & three were injured. Read my report: https://t.co/3qkN6rEozZ — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 8, 2022

What do we know about this evil SOB? Among his achievements:

Ezekiel D. Kelly, the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man accused of live-streaming a series of shootings in outside the city Wednesday, has a violent criminal history and was released from prison early after a 2020 shooting, according to authorities. He’s accused of killing four and wounding another three, in addition to a pair of armed carjackings. He allegedly streamed portions of the rampage on Facebook. Those videos have since been taken down. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland revealed during a Wednesday night news briefing that Kelly was charged with attempted first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a downgraded aggravated assault charge in April 2021. Kelly received a three-year prison sentence but was released in March after serving just 11 months. "If Mr. Kelly served his full three-year sentence, he would still be in prison today and four of our fellow citizens would still be alive," Strickland said. Kelly’s prior criminal record also includes allegations of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. He was charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday after allegedly shooting a man in front of three witnesses.

Gosh, I wonder what the woman in the woke video that a Denver high school played for its students, instructing them not to call the police if they are attacked by a BIPOC, would say to Kelly's victims?

Memphis is also dealing with the murder of Eliza Fletcher, allegedly by ex-con Cleotha Abston, who, it came out today, was convicted of raping a male when he was 14 years old. Abston too led a life of accomplishment:

Memphis murder suspect Cleotha Henderson served roughly 20 years of a 24-year sentence in state prison after the May 2000 abduction and robbery of the attorney Kemper Durand — but he was never granted parole, according to authorities and court records. Henderson's sentencing documents noted that the court ordered him to serve "100%" of his 24-year sentence due to his violent criminal past under the Sentence Reform Act of 1989. His juvenile rap sheet already included five charges of aggravated assault, a rape charge after he turned 14, and the gunpoint kidnapping of Durand when he was 16. The five aggravated assault charges came between September 1997 and October 1999. He had seven theft cases between 1995 and 1999, plus additional charges of evading arrest and trespassing. He was first incarcerated as a juvenile in 1997 after his fourth offense. At 38, Henderson has spent more than half of his life in a Tennessee prison. If he had not been released early, he would have been behind bars on the day police allege he abducted and killed a Memphis mother of two named Eliza Fletcher as she ran her morning jogging route.

You have to watch Tucker Carlson's moving and infuriating monologue about kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, and how we have handed over our cities -- cities like Memphis, which, as Carlson points out, used to be a great place -- to antisocial devils like Abston and Kelly:

Why do we allow this to happen? Why? Are we really so demoralized as a country? Eliza Fletcher's life mattered. Didn't it?

Call the police. Then call your elected officials, and demand to know when they are going to get serious about protecting all the decent people, of all races, in our society.