ICE Agent Kills Minneapolis Woman

A masked ICE agent shot and killed a 37-year-old American woman on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The incident, captured on multiple videos from different angles, has gone viral on social media and sparked debate over responsibility for the shooting.

In one widely circulated video, ICE officers are seen approaching and surrounding a Honda Pilot stopped in the middle of the street. As officers order the driver to exit her car, one agent steps in front of the vehicle. The driver then reverses. As the vehicle moves forward again, the officer draws his weapon and fires shots from the front and then the side.

A separate, more distant and grainier video appears to show the driver accelerating toward the ICE agent.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem claimed the victim killed in the Minneapolis ICE shooting committed an “act of domestic terrorism,” and that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey placed responsibility on ICE and said that such an outcome had been anticipated. Speaking at a press conference, Frey said the use of excessive or deadly force against Americans was “expected” and “dreaded … since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis.”

“They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense,” Frey said. “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: that is b***s**t.”

In a statement posted to TruthSocial, President Donald Trump said he had “viewed the clip” and that the incident was a “horrible thing to watch.”

“The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense,” he wrote. “Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

He claimed that the incident reflected a broader pattern in which the “Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.”