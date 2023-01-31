fbpx
Diversity

DeSantis, Scourge Of Wokeness

It's on! Florida governor announces plan to defund DEI and CRT bureaucracies at state universities
Rod Dreher
Jan 31, 2023 3:48 PM

I can hardly believe that a leading Republican politician actually has backbone in the fight against wokeness. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the real deal. Fresh news out of the Sunshine State:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a series of proposals for Florida’s public universities at the State College of Florida on Tuesday.

One aspect of the proposal would eliminate all Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) “bureaucracies” at public universities.

DeSantis said his administration will propose core course requirements that are “focused on giving them the foundation so they can think for themselves” and will be grounded in “actual philosophy that has shaped western civilization.”

“We don’t want students to go through, at taxpayer expense, and graduate with a degree in zombie studies,” he said. “And so this is gonna make a difference.”

Watch the video of his announcement here.

It's happening. It's actually happening. The Bad Guys are going to scream bloody murder, but finally -- finally -- we have a political leader who is taking a hard stand against these woke commissars. DEI bureaucracies at American universities have exploded in recent years, in part because the woke cartel has intimidated state legislators and others by calling them bigots who don't care about "marginalized" students if they resist. Are these bureaucracies actually making campuses better, or are they making schools more conformist by instituting programs and policies that reinforce a sense of grievance, and intimidate dissenters into silence? Would the ton of money spent on these apparatchiks' salaries be better spent hiring more teachers, or raising the salaries of professors? Finally, DeSantis's move is going to force these militants to justify their existence.

Expect more garbage like this New York Times op-ed slandering DeSantis's ban on the AP African American History course. The author fumes:

An unrelenting assault on truth and freedom of expression in the form of laws that censor and suppress the viewpoints, histories and experiences of historically marginalized groups, especially Black and L.G.B.T.Q. communities, is underway throughout the country, most clearly in Florida. The state’s Department of Education recently rejected a pilot Advanced Placement African American studies course from being offered in Florida’s public high schools.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’s “Stop WOKE” law — which would limit students and teachers from learning and talking about issues related to race and gender — Florida is at the forefront of a nationwide campaign to silence Black voices and erase the full and accurate history and contemporary experiences of Black people.

Bullsh*t. I'll tell you why in a second. One more quote from the essay:

It’s no coincidence that these attacks are targeting not just historically marginalized people but also our very experiences of intersectionality. Mr. DeSantis recently rubbished the inclusion of “queer theory” in the A.P. African American studies course that was rejected, seeming to deny the need for future generations to learn about the contributions of queer Black American icons like Pauli Murray, Bayard Rustin, Audre Lorde and James Baldwin. Florida’s H.B. 1557, more widely known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, also limits conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms and, like “Stop WOKE,” makes clear that the State of Florida seeks to suppress and target people’s identities.

Why is it BS? Because DeSantis clearly said the other day, when he announced his ban on the course, that he is not going to allow the AP course to propagandize Florida students for tendentious, highly ideological reads on black history, under the guise of teaching about black history (which he fully supports). The lie here is that if you don't give these ideological culture warriors everything they want, then you must be a BIGOT. In fact, DeSantis is doing his job: making sure that the public school students of Florida aren't forced to read neo-Marxist propaganda as history.

By now you know that this is how the woke behave. In a previous post about a controversy at a Florida Baptist church, I cited the accusations made by a member of the public who told the church that their decision to make affirming basic Biblical orthodoxy about gender and sexuality (as opposed to the woke re-definition) a condition of membership in the church. Not a condition of walking in the door and attending the church, but of formally joining the fellowship. According to this lesbian ranter, the church setting conditions of membership in the church is BIGOTRY. This woman, "Katie," did not stick around to see how the pastor she accused in the town hall meeting answered her. She didn't want an answer. She didn't want dialogue. She wanted to intimidate and silence. See how this works?

Ron DeSantis sees how this works. And he's had enough. Unlike other senior Republican politicians, who talk smack about wokeness, but don't do much to fight it, DeSantis is taking on a hellacious fight. It's a fight worth having. Good for him! May the Florida governor's example encourage other GOP governors and legislators to find their courage. Make no mistake, Ron DeSantis is making himself the Republican to watch headed into the 2024 presidential contest.

UPDATE: Well now!:

One of Governor Ron DeSantis’ most vocal critics supports the state’s decision to reject the College Board’s AP African American Studies course for high schoolers. When asked his thoughts on the recent controversy, Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor [who is black -- RD] blasted the course as “trash,” according to Tallahassee Reports.

“There is grave concern about the tone and the tenor of leadership’s voice from the highest spaces in our state being hostile to teaching of African American history. Well frankly I’m against the College Board’s curriculum,” Proctor said.

“I think it’s trash. It’s not African American history. It is ideology,” he continued. “I’ve taught African American history, I’ve structured syllabuses for African American history. I am African American history. And talking about ‘queer’ and ‘feminism’ and all of that for the struggle for freedom and equality and justice has not been no tension with queerness and feminist thought at all.”

Fran Macadam
Fran Macadam
On our Reservations, American Indians are being propagandized to believe that our identity is bound up with Woke fantasies of transgenderism as historical "2 spirits". The truth is that indigenous societies depending on close interaction with nature to survive, were intolerant of perverse behavior that had consequences to group survival. These perversions are counter to the hard lessons necessary to survival.
schedule 44 minutes ago
    MPC
    MPC
    Eventually the wokies will realize that the most 'tolerant' (ie the most obsessed with normalizing weird stuff that hurts group survival, as you said) societies on earth are also the whitest societies on earth, and they'll become de facto white supremacists, just watch. White people = more progressive and enlightened = superior.

    Also a "white Turk" "black Turk" split like that in Turkey. You, me, and anyone else who doesn't live inside the progressive upper middle/managerial class value matrix, regardless of skin tone, are "black Turks".

    They already hate particularly vocal nonwoke, nonwhite people but those people are just saying what everyone else is thinking. All non-Western races and religions are pretty unwoke. Social liberalism is an extremist fringe view in global humanity.
    schedule 4 minutes ago
Bogdán Emil
Bogdán Emil
He is a sympathetic character, and would make a fine president. 2024 is going to be a hell of a Republican primary and an even bigger general election. Trump vs DeSantis vs Scott, and then, the end of the Biden era, most likely. However, Biden has a lot of power behind him. Witness what happened in Pennsylvania with Fetterman.
schedule just now

